All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

No. 22 Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 1 Arkansas, 9-1

The Razorbacks were able to even the series at one game apiece on Saturday night in Fayetteville
Author:
Publish date:

The series between No. 22 Alabama baseball and No. 1 Arkansas is now split one game apiece as the Razorbacks downed the Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Fayetteville, 9-1.

After beating the top-ranked team in the country on Friday night, Alabama's bats were fairly silent on Saturday. Alabama's one run in the game came off of a line out by sophomore second baseman Peyton Wilson in the top of the sixth, advancing sophomore shortstop Jim Jarvis across the plate.

For the Arkansas lineup, senior catcher Casey Opitz led the team with three RBIs on the way to the win. Opitz led off the Razorbacks' scoring with a solo home run in the top of the third, then had an RBI single in both the sixth and the eighth innings.

On the mound for Arkansas, senior right-handed pitcher Zebulon Vermillion was stellar. Through eight complete innings pitched, Vermillion allowed only one run off of one hit, struck out four and walked only two batters.

In the opposite dugout, Alabama struggled in the pitching department. Starter Dylan Smith allowed three runs off of five hits through 4 and two-thirds innings pitched, while two of the Crimson Tide's relievers in Jacob McNairy and Jake Eddington also each allowed three runs.

Vermillion (2-0) was credited with the win for Arkansas while Smith (0-2) was saddled with the loss for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks will conclude its series on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Screen Shot 2021-03-20 at 10.09.37 PM

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon
All Things Bama

Everything Maryland Said About Beating UConn, and Facing Alabama Next in NCAA Tournament

Dylan Smith
All Things Bama

No. 22 Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 1 Arkansas, 9-1

2021 SEC Gymnastics Champions
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Wins First SEC Championship since 2015

Crimson Chaos leader Luke Ratliff
All Things Bama

Herb Jones on Alabama Fans at Hinkle Fieldhouse: "I Seen a Whole Lot of Red"

BW4_8639
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 5 Alabama 68, Iona 55

Nate Oats as 2019 SEC Media Day
All Things Bama

"Definitely not one of our better games" and Everything Else Nate Oats Said After Iona Win

Rick Pitino
All Things Bama

Everything Rick Pitino and Iona Said After NCAA Tournament Loss to Alabama

herbiona
All Things Bama

What Crimson Tide Player Herb Jones said after Alabama Beat Iona in the NCAA Tournament