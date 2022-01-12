No. 24 Alabama's Late Game Comeback Comes Short Against No. 4 Auburn

A 14-point comeback wasn't enough for the Crimson Tide against the Tigers in Coleman Coliseum.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Auburn was starting to cruise to a blowout victory after a Jabari Smith three-pointer gave the Tigers a 73-59 lead with eight minutes left in the game.

Alabama didn't throw in the towel and responded with a 14-0 run to tie the game at 73-73 with a Darius Miles dunk. The run was highlighted by a thundering dunk from Alabama freshman JD Davison with 5:15 left to get the Coleman Coliseum crowd back in the game.

After tying it at 73, No. 24 Alabama had multiple opportunities over the final four minutes to take a lead but never could as No. 4 Auburn made the free throws when it needed to and held on for the 81-77 win Tuesday night.

Two free throws from Noah Gurley tied the game at 77 with 1:42 left, and Alabama had several good looks over the final stretch of the game. Jahvon Quinerly passed up a wide open three pointer to take the lead and instead drove to the basket. His shot was denied inside by the Auburn defense, and an Alabama foul sent the Tigers to the line where they made both shots.

It was a tightly contested first half with the Tigers holding a 40-35 lead at halftime. Alabama came out of the half strong with a three-pointer by Keon Ellis, but it then became difficult for Alabama to get stops on defense.

When Alabama was struggling from the field, the free throw line kept the Crimson Tide in the game. Alabama shot 24-29 from the free throw line.

Alabama did a good job of managing Tiger big man Walker Kessler who fouled out with five minutes left. Auburn turned to Smith and Wendell Green Jr. who created havoc for the Alabama defense all night. Smith finished with 25 points and Green added 19 with 13 of his 19 in the second half.

Gallery: No. 24 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 4 Auburn- Jan. 11, 2022

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

42 Gallery 42 Images

Alabama had balanced scoring with five players in double-figures, but no one stepped up to sink the timely shot late in the game when the Crimson Tide had opportunities to overcome the Tigers. Auburn proved why it is one of the top five teams in the country.

Alabama falls to 11-5 (2-2 SEC) with the loss, and Auburn improves to 15-1 (4-0 SEC.) This is the first time the Tigers have beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa since Nate Oats became head coach of the Crimson Tide. It also snaps a 17-game home winning streak for Alabama dating back to Dec. 19, 2020.

This story will be updated.