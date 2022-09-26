No. 6 Alabama Soccer Downs Texas A&M, 3-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama soccer continued its roll through the 2022 season on Sunday evening, defeating Texas A&M 3-0. The Crimson Tide has now shut out opponents in four of its last five matches.

With the win, Alabama moves to 10-1-1 on the season and is a perfect 3-0 in SEC play. The win poises the Crimson Tide to potentially make a leap into the top five teams nationally for the first time in program history.

Alabama got on the board first in the 22d minute when Gianna Paul centered a pass to Riley Tanner, who then deflected the ball off of her head to Felicia Knox. Knox chipped the ball into the back of the net for the goal, giving the Crimson Tide a 1-0 lead.

In the 32nd minute, Knox passed the ball through Aggies defenders to Riley Mattingly Parker, who then drilled the ball past the goalie and into the net. The goal was the final of the first half, and Alabama and Texas A&M headed into the locker room at halftime with a 2-0 Crimson Tide lead.

Alabama's third and final goal came in the 79th minute as Paul scored a goal, with Knox getting her second assist of the night. The assist was Knox's 13th of the season, which sets a new Crimson Tide program record. At the final whistle, the scoreboard read 3-0 in favor of Alabama.

Knox finished the game with one goal, two assists and two shots. Both of her shots were on goal. Riley Tanner, while not recording a goal, led the team with four shots and two of those shots being on goal.

McKinley Crone played all 90 minutes in the net for the Crimson Tide and recorded five saves on the night.

Here are the stats from Alabama's win over Texas A&M: