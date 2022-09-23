No. 6 Alabama Soccer Stays Hot with 4-2 Win over Tennessee

For the first time since Sept. 4, Alabama soccer found itself trailing in a game. However, it didn't last for long.

After Tennessee jumped out to the lead with an early goal, the No. 6 Crimson Tide came roaring back with three first-half goals and beat the Volunteers 4-2 in Knoxville Thursday night.

Tennessee's Jordan Fusco scored in the sixth minute to give the Volunteers the 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, reigning SEC offensive player of the week Felicia Knox increased her league-leading assist total with a corner kick headed in by Reyna Reyes.

Shortly after that, Riley Mattingly Parker added to her team lead in goals with a deflection in the back of the net that gave Alabama the 2-1 lead in the 24th minute. Just a minute later, another deflection went off Ashlynn Serepca for her second goal in as many games to make it 3-1

Reyes wasn't done for the night. After the Volunteers cut the deficit to one with a penalty kick before the half, Reyes gave the Crimson Tide and goalkeeper McKinley Crone a little more breathing room five minutes into the second half with her second goal of the game.

The Crimson Tide knocked off the team picked by the coaches in the preseason to win the conference. With the win, Alabama continues its hot streak to nine straight games without a loss and five straight wins since tying Utah on Sept. 4. The Crimson Tide is now 9-1-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play.

This story will be updated.