No Luck Needed at Regional - Alabama Softball Dominant in All Phases

Alabama wins 18th regional championship and 43rd straight regional game with the usual cast of characters leading the way
Author:
Updated:
Original:

There’s domination. And then there is just plain ridiculousness.

The Alabama softball team has done all the things you expect from a team on a 16-game win streak – good hitting, solid pitching, smooth defense, and a lucky bounce here or there.

This weekend at the NCAA Regional, luck had nothing to do with the Crimson Tide’s performance. From the first pitch Thursday against Alabama State, the No. 3 overall seed Crimson Tide was aggressive in all phases and never let off the gas en route to its 18th regional title.

The latest regional crown and 16th straight, came Sunday against ACC regular-season champ Clemson with a 5-0 win.

Alabama advances to next week's Super Regional against Kentucky or Notre Dame.

It’s the program’s 43rd straight regional win, and Alabama didn’t allow a run the entire tournament, something no other Crimson Tide regional title team has done. In fact, baserunners reached second base just three times in three games.

"You can't lose if the other team doesn't score," Patrick Murphy said.

Impressive doesn’t do justice to describe the Alabama pitching this weekend. Montana Fouts, the Co-SEC Player of the Year, allowed just seven hits in two starts and recorded 28 strikeouts with just two walks. Lexi Kilfoyl was even better in the opener against Alabama State with a 15-strikeout, no-hit effort in 6 1/3 innings.

Just 11 batters reached base against Alabama – seven hits, two walks and two hit-by-pitch.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s offense was dialed in from the start as well, banging out 20 runs on 28 hits, including five for extra bases.

The usual suspects were responsible for the standout offensive effort. SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill had four hits with seven RBIs, while speedster Alexis Mack had seven hits with three RBIs to continue her 12-game hit streak, and she also scored five runs.

Elissa Brown also added to her 11-game hit streak with a five-hit weekend with five runs.

