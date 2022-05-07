"Not Bad for a Country Boy": Keith Askins Inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Askins played college basketball for the University of Alabama before serving over 30 years in the NBA as a player, assistant coach and director of scouting.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Throughout our lives, everyone at one point encounters people who have had great success in their careers. However, those of us who are fortunate also get to meet those who have had that high level of success while also exhibiting both grace and humility while doing so.

For retired NBA small forward and current front office executive Keith Askins, truer words have never been spoken.

Despite standing at an imposing 6'7", Askins is the type of guy that, when you speak to him, he seems to be at your level. With his laid-back demeanor along with infectious humor and smile, Askins is the type of guy that once you meet him, you want him to be your best friend.

It's that type of attitude and personality — along with some great skills on the court — that led Askins right back to where his road started in the state of Alabama: the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

“To be honest, I was very surprised,” Askins said regarding when he received the call that he had been selected. “But very grateful for someone recognizing that I can contribute and be a winner. I think that’s the most important thing."

Born in Athens, Ala. in 1967, Askins grew up in small-town Alabama. However, he soon emerged as a rising star in the state with his basketball skills, which earned him a scholarship to play for coach Wimp Sanderson at the University of Alabama.

Alabama Athletics Askins played for the Crimson Tide for four seasons from 1986-90, where he helped lead Alabama to three SEC Tournament titles and two Sweet Sixteen appearances. After he graduated with his degree in marketing, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Heat. Askins spent all nine of his years in the NBA with the Heat, playing in reserve as well as a defensive specialist. Askins served at the team's captain for four consecutive seasons from 1995-99 and earned himself the team's leadership award in both the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. In total, Askins finished his career with 1,852 points and 1,428 rebounds. However, if you ask him, he doesn't define his career by the stats he put on the scoresheet. "When you look at me, look at my stats — I’m not about stats," Askins said. "The only thing I’ve ever done is help teams win, and just being part of such athletic royalty in this building, it’s an honor and I’ll never forget it.” Immediately after retiring from being a player in 1999, Askins was hired by Miami head coach Pat Riley as an assistant coach. Under both Riley and Erik Spoelstra, Askins helped lead the team to three NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. After 14 years serving as an assistant on the Heat's coaching staff, Askins took a front office role as the team's director of college and pro scouting. He still remains in that role today, helping Miami tap into the realm of college talent as well as survey the pool of skills already in the NBA. When asked about his Alabama Crimson Tide and the job that coach Nate Oats has done, Askins gives nothing but glowing reviews. “I love Nate,” Askins said. “He’s a forward thinker, he’s obviously a very good recruiter and he’s a hell of a coach. I support Nate 100 percent. I can call, and he’ll answer right away. I appreciate that in a coach.” Courtesy of the National Basketball Association The landscape of college basketball has shifted dramatically since the days that Askins graced the hardwood in Tuscaloosa. With the advent of both NIL and the NCAA transfer portal, the balance of power has shifted dramatically in the direction of college athletes, giving them the ability to both change teams as the drop of a hat as well as make money off of their athletic abilities. As a director of scouting for the Heat, this hasn't gone unnoticed by Askins. In fact, it's impacted his position in many ways when looking at amateur talent. That being said, Askins is pleased that players are now getting a chance to be rewarded for their efforts while earning an education. "When you go out and you play every Saturday — or in basketball it’s two days a week — and you’re putting your life and you’re going out there and you’re playing your hardest and the program is making quite a bit of money, I think it’s only fair that a kid gets more," Askins said. "The most us used to get was a Pell Grant. I’m happy for them. That being said, Askins believes that the current system could use some tweaking. "You can never be upset at someone’s success and progress — and it’s progress — but what’s going to have to happen is that there’s going to have to be a leveling of the so-called playing field," Askins said. "There’s some people — and it’s just like life — there’s some organizations with more financial backing than others, and some players are better off than the others. So there’s going to have to be a way where you can actually deem where the playing field is still level." Credit: Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral One of the many positives of NIL so far has been that players can be rewarded at the college level for their efforts even if they have no desire to turn pro after they earn their degree. While players in the past could only make money once they signed with an NBA team, now they can do so at the college level, bettering their lives in the process and placing themselves in a better position to succeed after graduation and entering the work force. Askins recognizes this, and it's what he's most supportive of in terms of NIL. "What it’s doing is making kids think you don’t have to go and be a college athlete and have ambitions of being a professional athlete to get rewarded," Askins said. "You’re getting your education and most of these kids now, they’re getting a little bit of money where if they’re smart, they can invest and who knows? Like the commercial says, you can be a professional in anything. It’s not just about sports anymore.” Currently, Askins lives in El Paso, Texas with his wife, Paulina, and twin sons while still working for the Heat's front office. With over 30 years of NBA experience, it's hard to believe that Askins was once just a boy in rural Athens playing pick-up basketball with his friends. When asked about his long career in professional basketball, Askins' answer was short and simple. “Not bad for a country boy!” Askins laughed.