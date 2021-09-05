Notebook: After Much Adversity, Trey Sanders Returns to Gridiron

The Alabama redshirt-sophomore running back missed his first two seasons after suffering multiple injuries both on and off the field.

ATLANTA — On Saturday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, No. 1 Alabama football triumphed over No. 14 Miami in a 44-13 beatdown. However, one Crimson Tide player simultaneously celebrated a triumph of his own.

Redshirt-sophomore running back Trey Sanders saw much adversity through his first two seasons at Alabama. During fall camp of his freshman year, Sanders suffered a lisfranc injury that resulted in him having to stay on the bench his first season in Tuscaloosa.

During the bye week of the 2020 second season, Sanders suffered severe injuries when he was involved in a car wreck. Sanders was once again sidelined for the remainder of the season. However, in the offseason, Sanders worked incredibly hard to get back into football shape.

On Saturday against the Hurricanes, Sanders returned to the field for his first action in a game since the injury. Sanders did not fail to impress, registering 41 yards on eight carries and a touchdown — a 20-yard scamper in the third quarter that ended up being the final Alabama touchdown.

After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban reflected on Sanders and his remarkable comeback.

"There's probably nobody on our team that has had more adversity and more things to overcome," Saban said. "So I was as happy as all get out to see him score a touchdown today.

"Most people don't know how hard this guy's worked to try to get back as a football player. So anyway, I was really, really pleased about that."

First-Time Starters

Alabama featured nine athletes who made their first career starts on Saturday, including five on offense, two on defense and two on special teams.

On offense, Javion Cohen made the start at left guard while Darrian Dalcourt took to the field at center. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, who joined the team during the 2021 offseason after transferring in from Ohio State, started at Z wide receiver. Williams finished the game with four receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Bryce Young made his first career start as well, completing 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Both his yards and touchdowns are Alabama program records for the most in a quarterback's debut.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. also had a solid day in his first outing, recording 60 yards on 12 carries. His longest carry of the day was for 19 yards.

On defense, Alabama had Jalyn Armour-Davis start and corner. On the game, Armour-Davis recorded two total tackles and a pass break-up. Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o also garnered the first start of his Crimson Tide career after transferring to Alabama from Tennessee during the offseason. To'oTo'o finished second on the team in tackles with seven.

Like the defense, special teams also saw two athletes start for the first time. Punter James Burnip punted the ball twice, averaging 31 yards per punt. Snapper Kneeland Hibbett also made snaps for the Crimson Tide on special teams.

Tide-bits:

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Game Captains: Alabama’s captains for this afternoon’s season opener against Miami were offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebacker Jordan Battle and honorary captain DeVonta Smith.

140-8 Under Saban When Leading at the Half: Under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama is 140-8 (.946) when leading at the half. The Crimson Tide has held the lead at the half in 58 of its last 74 games dating back to the start of the 2015 season, including this afternoon’s season opener. UA is also 124-4 (.969) when leading by seven or more points at the break during the Saban era.

Opening Day Success Under Saban: Alabama has been dominant in season openers under head coach Nick Saban. The Tide is a perfect 15-0 under Saban and has won in impressive fashion. Alabama has outscored its opponents 610-176 in those games and has out-gained the opposition, 6,658-3,273. The Tide has averaged 40.7 points per opening contest under Saban and given up just 11.7 points per game. UA has also amassed 443.9 total yards per opener and surrendered just 218.2 yards in those matchups.

Neutral Sites: Alabama is 95-50-4 (.639) all-time in 149 neutral site contests. The list includes all Alabama-Auburn games not played on campus, including Legion Field from 1948-88. Under head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide is 27-6 (.818) in neutral site games.

Dome Sweet Dome: The Crimson Tide is 32-7-1 (.800) all-time in domed stadiums, including a 23-2 (.920) mark since 2009, and is 24-4 (.857) during Nick Saban’s tenure.

Alabama in the ATL: Alabama boasts a 16-1 record in games played in Atlanta since head coach Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, including 15 straight wins. The Crimson Tide is 7-0 in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, 7-1 in SEC Championship Games, 1-0 in the Peach Bowl and 1-0 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Saban vs the ACC: Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has faced current ACC teams (including Notre Dame in 2020 only) a total of 19 times in his career and owns an 15-4 (.789) all-time record, including a 11-2 (.846) mark in the regular season. The Crimson Tide is 12-3 (.800) against the ACC (including Notre Dame in 2020 only) under Saban, a number that includes an 8-1 record in the regular season. In addition, Saban’s Alabama teams are a perfect 7-0 in season openers with ACC foes - six of which were played in Atlanta.

Saban vs Non-Conference Foes: Alabama head coach Nick Saban owns an impressive 94-20 (.825) career mark against non-conference opponents across his four stops as a collegiate head coach. Saban’s career total includes a 63-7 (.900) record while in Tuscaloosa, a number that is made up of only two losses to non-conference opponents during the regular season, both of which came in 2007 (14-21 vs. Florida State (Jacksonville) and 14-21 vs. ULM).

Beating the Best: The Crimson Tide is 67-17 (.798) against the Associated Press Top 25 since the start of 2008.

Saban vs AP Top 25: The Crimson Tide’s 44-13 win over Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game was Nick Saban’s 91st career win and 68th at Alabama against the Associated Press Top 25. Saban moved past Joe Paterno (86) for the most career wins against the AP Top 25 when he defeated then-No. 22 Auburn on Nov. 28, 2020. The late Florida State legend Bobby Bowden ranks third all-time (82), while Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant is fourth (66). Former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is fifth at 64. Saban’s winning percentage against AP ranked teams (91-42, .684) tops Bryant (.592), Bowden (.557), Spurrier (.529) and Paterno (.512).

Dominating the AP Top 25: Alabama’s win over Miami in the 2021 Chick-fi-La Kickoff Game was head coach Nick Saban’s 22nd career win by 25-plus points against a ranked opponent. That total makes Saban the all-time leader for the most wins by 25-plus points in the Associated Press Poll era (since 1936), pushing him past Bobby Bowden’s previous record of 20. Saban is also the NCAA record holder with 22 career wins of 20-plus points against AP top-15 opponents, 19 of which have come at Alabama.