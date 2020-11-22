Notebook: Alabama's Defense Smothers Kentucky, Jahleel Billingsley Steps Up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Having three weeks off between its last two games wasn't a big deal for the University of Alabama defense.

On Saturday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference's No. 2-ranked rushing offense, Kentucky, could only muster 59 yards on the ground in a 63-3 loss to the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Before today, the Wildcats were averaging roughly 195 rushing yards a game.

"They had a lot of quarterback runs, like I talked about earlier in the week and it makes you be more sound in your gap control," Alabama linebacker Christian Harris said postgame. "We struggled some in the first quarter but once we got adjusted I think we handled it pretty well.

Kentucky was down its leader rusher in tailback Chris Rodriguez Jr., due to COVID-19 protocols, but it was still a solid performance from a unit that is only scratching the surface of what it could accomplish for the rest of the season.

Over the course of the last nine quarters dating back to the third period of the Tennessee game, Alabama has not allowed a touchdown from any opponent.

Harris was Alabama's leading tackler with 11 total stops, one for loss, and one sack.

Saturday was also the second-straight game that the defense recorded a pick six.

Crimson Tide safety Jordan Battle intercepted a pass from Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson and returned it 45 yards to the end-zone with 10:14 in the third quarter.

In the second half, the Crimson Tide turned the heat on Kentucky's offense, where it only managed 27 total yards and missed on all of its six third-down attempts. The Wildcats did not complete a pass over the final two quarters.

"We have been improving every game this year," Battle said. "We have been getting constantly better and better each week. We keep going up and we'll go up from here. We are all locked in at practice and we have to keep that same focus every week."

Billingsley Steps Up in Forristall's Absence

Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall was only going to see the field against the Wildcats in an emergency situation according to coach Nick Saban.

“He has a sprained ankle, a little bit of a shoulder,” Saban said. “We could have played him today. He could have played today. I just decided and told him, ‘Hey, we’re only gonna play you in an emergency, if we need you. We need to get you healthy.’"

Forristall not playing paved the way for sophomore Jahleel Billingsley to earn the first start of his career. He ended up catching three passes for 78 yards, which were both career highs, including a 34-yard catch and run on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage where he made this incredible hurdle:

“Watching Jahleel all the years he’s been here, I feel like Jahleel could be one of the top players to come through here at that position,” running back Najee Harris said. “Just what he provides and what he brings to the game with his speed and athleticism, his height, ability to block, I feel like when he gets everything under control, he’s gonna be something crazy to deal with.”

Adding another explosive play-maker to the Alabama offense is a scary thought, but Saban hopes the Chicago native can carry the momentum of his career-best day into the following weeks of the season.

"Jahleel is a really good athlete,” Saban said. “He’s a really good receiver. The main thing is consistency in performance with him. Every day, he's gotta go out there and do things a certain way that we can trust him and depend on him. He had a really good week of practice, and he played really well in the game today, made a couple of really nice catches.

“A very athletic guy. We need more guys like him that are playmaker types to be able to step up and play. Maybe this game today will give him some confidence. Character, doing the right thing really gives you confidence, so maybe this will be able to help him build on that consistency that he needs to really contribute down the road.”

A Trio of Firsts for Alabama Freshman

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young entered the game with it already in hand at 42-3.

But on his first play of action, he threw a dime to wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 36-yard pickup. He even took a shot afterwards that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty.

Young went on to finish that drive, throwing the first touchdown pass of his Alabama career — a 18-yard pass to Smith.

Those were his only two throws of the night so he definitely made the most of his opportunities.

The rest of his evening was spent handing off to two talented, freshman tailbacks in Jase McClellan and Roydell Willams.

They combined for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, which all came in the fourth quarter.

Williams tallied 30 yards and a two-yard score, while McClellan was the team's leading rusher with 99 yards and his score, from 19 yards out, put the exclamation point on the 60-point victory.

“I think it is always great when those kids get an opportunity to play," Saban said. "I think the experience is very beneficial to them. It is also very positive for them to get the self-gratification that they get when they throw a touchdown pass or score a touchdown. I think that the players on the team really kind of demonstrate the emotion that everybody has when those young guys do something because everybody is rooting for them. Everybody wants to see them do well.

"It’s great for them that they get the opportunity, and it makes me really happy to see them go out there and have production. Everybody wants to score a touchdown, and I think that’s great.”

Tide-bits ...

Najee Harris' 16 touchdowns through seven games is the most for any SEC tailback through a team's first seven games in the last 20 seasons.

Alabama has now won 30 straight games over SEC East opponents. It was also the 96th straight victory over an unranked opponent, which is the longest in FBS history.

The Crimson Tide has scored 35-or-more points in 20 straight games dating back to the 44-16 loss against Clemson in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. That is also the longest streak of its kind in major-college football history.

Harris scored a one-yard touchdown on Alabama's opening drive and the Crimson Tide has now won 36 straight games when it scores first dating back to the 2014 Allstate Sugar Bowl.