Notre Dame's Balanced Offense Next Challenge Facing Alabama Defense

The key to stopping Notre Dame's balanced attack will be containing Ian Book, Kyren Williams, and the Irish's talented pass-catchers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a one-year absence, the University of Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff and set to take on Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl in Dallas, Tex on Friday.

For the Crimson Tide defense, which is coming off of a performance that gave up 462 yards and 46 points to Florida in the SEC title game, it will all be about stopping the Irish's balanced attack.

As a whole, Notre Dame averages 455.5 yards each time out, 217.6 of which come on the ground and 237.5 of which come through the air by way of quarterback Ian Book.

"I think he kind of makes them tick," Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said of Book on Monday. "Really good football player. Competitive, he's tough. I think he does a great job extending plays, but keeps his eyes downfield. When you break down their explosive reel, a lot of their explosive plays come because he extends the play, moves out of the pocket. And obviously do a really nice job in the scramble."

Book finished 9th in Heisman Trophy voting after a 2020 campaign that saw him complete 64 percent of his passes, while throwing for 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

He also added 430 yards and eight additional scores in the running game on 101 carries.

The Fighting Irish's offensive line, which is one of three Joe Moore Award finalists, has been outstanding, leading the offensive unit to a 49.3 success rate on third downs, which ranks ninth in the nation.

"It all starts with their offensive line," Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. "They've got a good front of the O line. They're very physical. They're very oriented. They've got a great quarterback who makes plays for them and they've got great perimeter players. And they're a very well-balanced offense."

Anchoring the trenches for the Irish, is senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg and senior right guard Tommy Kraemer.

"They're physical," Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. "And, I mean, they're physical up front. There's nothing too bad I can say about those guys. We just gotta come out and do what we do best and play physical."

Along with slowing down sophomore running back Kyren Williams, who is Notre Dame's leading rusher with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns on 195 attempts, Alabama must stifle the Irish's vertical attack.

Senior wideouts Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek have combined for 65 receptions, 1,095 yards, and eight touchdowns.

But where coach Brian Kelly and company might exploit the Crimson Tide defense is with its tight end, an area of focus that Alabama has struggled with mightily this season.

Freshman Michael Mayer, who stands at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, is Notre Dame's third-leading pass catcher with 35 catches for 388 yards and two scores, while junior Tommy Tremble has 19 receptions for 218 yards.

"They're really versatile," Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses said of the Irish's tight ends. "They can stay in the core and block or be flexed out and play as a receiver and catch the ball. So I feel like with that, we really have to be on our Ps and Qs and make sure we're disciplined in our pass drops and making sure that we're doing everything we can. But it's going to be very tough. They're a really experienced group. And like I say, we expect the most from them.

Now, look at the offenses that have dynamic tight ends that the Crimson Tide has faced in Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Florida: The Aggies' Jalen Wydermyer hauled in eight passes for 82 yards, Ole Miss' Kenny Yeboah had seven catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while more recently Florida's Kyle Pitts recorded seven receptions for 129 yards and a score.

"Tight ends, I believe this week tight ends are very physical," Surtain said. "They're good, pass catchers as well. But they're also very key to their success in their run game. They're very balanced. And you have to look for that as a corner, their tendencies and what they like to do."

At the end of the day, it all falls on Book's shoulders according to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

"I think it's certainly going to be a challenge for our defense," Saban said. "I think their entire offensive team will be a great challenge for us because of the great balance they have on offense, their ability to run the ball, also make explosive plays in the passing game, and the quarterback's ability to make all the throws as well as extend plays with his feet, scramble and run.

"He's certainly a dual-threat guy that presents a lot of problems for us, and we're going to have to be very disciplined in terms of the way we play and everyone doing their job if we're going to have a chance to be successful against Ian Book and Notre Dame's offense."