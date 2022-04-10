Skip to main content

Oh, Lord! Alabama Freshman Comes Through in Win Against Florida

Jenna Lord belts pair of two-run doubles to lead No. 4 Crimson Tide over No. 6 Gators

Jenna Lord had a career-best day to help lead the No. 4 Alabama softball team past No. 6 Florida on Saturday in the first of a three-game series in Gainesville.

Batting in the No. 8 spot, the freshman had a pair of two-run doubles in the Crimson Tide’s 8-3 victory.

Lord got the offense off and running in the second inning after Ally Shipman and Kaylee Tow singled. With the bases loaded, Lord drilled a double down the left-field line to bring in Shipman and Tow for an early 2-0 lead.

Lord and the Crimson Tide broke open the game with a five-run third inning. Ashley Prange and Shipman singled and Bailey Dowling walked to lead the bases. Tow singled for the second time in the game to score Prange and Shipman for a 4-0 Alabama lead. Tow went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Lord came up later in the inning and doubled to right-center field this time, scoring Tow and M’Day Gidley to make it a comfortable 6-0 lead.

Alabama tacked on another run in the inning on a Goodnight single.

Montana Fouts did the rest. The Crimson Tide ace did run into trouble in the bottom of the fourth, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks, but she was on target for the other six innings. For the game, she allowed three earned runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and six walks to improve to 16-2.

Goodnight, Prange and Shipman each had two hits, and Shipman has hit safely in eight straight games. Alabama totaled 12 hits with three doubles.

The Crimson Tide got reacquainted with a familiar face Saturday. Former Alabama infielder Skylar Wallace, now with the Gators, went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.

Alabama (32-5, 9-4 SEC) takes on Florida (30-8, 7-6) in Game 2 on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

