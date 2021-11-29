OL Pierce Quick, LB Jackson Bratton Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Pierce Quick and linebacker Jackson Bratton both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday morning, BamaCentral has learned.

While there were multiple reports that Quick had entered the portal on Sunday, he officially entered the portal on Monday morning, alongside Bratton.

Over his three seasons at Alabama, Quick appeared in eight games. His first season in 2019-20 saw the most action on the field, where he played in four games before being redshirted. An injury kept him from taking on a larger role in his redshirt-freshman season and in 2021, Quick has only seen playing time in one game.

Meanwhile, Bratton is currently in his second season with Alabama but has not seen any playing time.

Quick's and Bratton's entry into the transfer portal make them the second and third to do so this season. Cornerback Marcus Banks entered the portal earlier this fall. Last season saw 11 Crimson Tide players enter the portal, with nine of them leaving for other Power 5 programs.

Here are both Quick's and Bratton's prep accomplishments, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Pierce Quick

One of the top-rated offensive linemen in the 2019 recruiting cycle ... tabbed as a five-star offensive tackle and the top player in the state of Alabama by ESPN.com ... rated as the No. 4 offensive tackle and the No. 7 player on the ESPN300 by ESPN.com ... the 40th-ranked player, No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in the state of Alabama on the 247Composite ... 247Sports ranked him as the No. 73 player nationally and the eighth-rated offensive tackle ... Rivals.com rated him the No. 82 player in the country, the No. 10 offensive tackle and the No. 4 prospect in Alabama ... a five-star recruit by PrepStar and the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect nationally ... ranked No. 5 on PrepStar's Top 150 Dream Team and the top player in Alabama by the same outlet ... selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game ... participated in Nike's "The Opening" Finals in Frisco, Texas, in 2018 ... the anchor of an offensive line at Hewitt-Trussville High School where he was teammates with fellow Alabama teammate Paul Tyson ... earned First Team All-State accolades as a junior from the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) ... first team USA Today All-American as a junior in 2017 ... coached by Josh Floyd at Hewitt-Trussville ... chose Alabama over many of the top programs in the nation, including Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Jackson Bratton

In-state product who was rated as one of the top middle linebackers in the country ... a four-star prep standout by all major recruiting sites ... the No. 6 player from Alabama and No. 141 prospect nationally by 247Sports ... 247 also rated him as the No. 9 inside linebacker in the class ... ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 10 at his position on the 247Composite ... third-rated inside linebacker nationally and No. 152 on the ESPN300 according to the site ... ESPN.com also tabbed him as the 69th-ranked player in the Southeast Region and No. 7 player from Alabama ... a PrepStar Top 350 All-American and the No. 4 inside linebacker prospect by the magazine ... named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award during his senior season ... totaled 155 tackles, including 12 for loss, to go with seven sacks as a junior ... selected to the Class 6A All-State First Team by the Alabama Sports Writers following the 2018 season ... also earned AL.com Super All-State recognition in that junior campaign ... recorded 118 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore ... named to the all-state second team following the 2017 season ... dual-sport athlete who also competed in baseball for the Trojans ... coached by Scott Basden as Muscle Shoals High School ... committed to the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas A&M.