Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

PAC-12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule and Plans for Return to Play

Tyler Martin

Three weeks ago, the PAC-12 announced its intentions to have a 10-game, conference-only football season. 

Now, on Friday, the conference released the schedules for each member institution and plans for return to play. 

pac-12 schedule
PAC-12 Conference

As will the Southeastern Conference, the PAC-12 will start on Sept. 26 and run all the way up until either Dec. 18 or 19 with the league's title game. 

“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs,”Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a press release. “The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. 

"The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward.”

Each team will have one bye week and if there is a game that needs to be rescheduled due to a breakout of COVID-19 within a program, that matchup will likely be played during that bye week or the week of Dec. 12. 

The PAC-12 Championship will be hosted by the team who has the better record between the two school involved and in 2021 it will move to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mandatory summer access activities, that will go up to 20 hours a week, will begin as early as Aug. 3, while training camps for league members will begin as early as Aug. 17

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Take Me to the River

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

All Things CW: Did the SEC Just Do Something Really Smart?

Most of the attention regarding the SEC's move to a conference-only schedule dwelled on what college football lost this fall. In the big picture, though, the league might have just pulled off the biggest win

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

SEC Moving To 10 Game Conference-Only Football Schedule for 2020 Season, Will Begin Sept. 26

The start to the season will be delayed until Sep. 26

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Recruiting Corner: Two Key Alabama Targets Announce Decision Dates

Monkell Goodwine and Khyree Jackson will announce their college plans on Aug. 15

Tyler Martin

Alabama Student-Athletes Set for Summer Commencement Ceremonies

The Crimson Tide’s summer graduates include five All-Americans as well as members of national and Southeastern Conference championship teams

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: Former Crimson Tide WR Matt Caddell Reminisces on Touchdown Against Arkansas in 2007

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

NCAA Will Allow Student-Athletes to Wear Social Justice Statements on Uniforms

Along with uniform modifications, some football rules have been adjusted to limit COVID-19 spread

Tyler Martin

by

_Me

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 31, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Lineman Josh Swords Details Fight with COVID-19

Now an attorney in Tuscaloosa, Swords talked about his fight with the coronavirus that sidelined him for weeks

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Byrne's Building the Bama House

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco