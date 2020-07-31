PAC-12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule and Plans for Return to Play

Three weeks ago, the PAC-12 announced its intentions to have a 10-game, conference-only football season.

Now, on Friday, the conference released the schedules for each member institution and plans for return to play.

PAC-12 Conference

As will the Southeastern Conference, the PAC-12 will start on Sept. 26 and run all the way up until either Dec. 18 or 19 with the league's title game.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs,”Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a press release. “The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee.

"The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward.”

Each team will have one bye week and if there is a game that needs to be rescheduled due to a breakout of COVID-19 within a program, that matchup will likely be played during that bye week or the week of Dec. 12.

The PAC-12 Championship will be hosted by the team who has the better record between the two school involved and in 2021 it will move to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mandatory summer access activities, that will go up to 20 hours a week, will begin as early as Aug. 3, while training camps for league members will begin as early as Aug. 17