Pair of Alabama Basketball Players Announce Transfers to New Schools

Juwan Gary and Jusaun Holt both announced their transfers to new schools Thursday afternoon.

Two more former Alabama basketball players have found new homes. Thursday afternoon was a busy time in the transfer portal as Juwan Gary announced his transfer to Nebraska moments before Jusaun Holt announced his transfer to Georgia. 

Gary, who entered the transfer portal on April 6, played in 29 games last season, making 16 starts. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound guard averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds and shot 51.4% from the floor and 22% from beyond the arc. He averaged 15.5 minutes per game. 

Gary dealt with an injury-plagued career throughout his three years in Tuscaloosa. A preseason ACL injury forced him to sit out the entire 2019-2020 season, and he also battled a shoulder injury in 2021 and 2022. Against LSU in 2022, Gary suffered a facial fracture that caused him to miss a few game and play the rest of the regular season with a specially fitted mask.

During Alabama's SEC title run in 2021, Gary was a big contributing factor off the bench in the postseason including eight points in the SEC Tournament championship game against LSU and season high minutes against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.  

Holt made 22 appearances last season, averaging 7.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard averaged 0.7 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 20% from the floor and 10.5% from beyond the arc. 

Gary and Holt are two of five scholarship players from the Crimson Tide to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season with the loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. James Rojas recently announced that he would be transferring to Wichita State. Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose-Hylton have not yet publicly announced their next landing spots. 

Juwan Gary masked up post Baylor game
Juwan Gary at Florida
Juwan Gary

