Skip to main content

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Arkansas Week

The Crimson Tide held a one-hour practice in shells on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football conducted a one-hour workout in shells on Monday afternoon on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields following the Tide’s first conference win of the 2022 campaign.

Practice for the Crimson Tide will continue on Tuesday as the team prepares for its first SEC roadtrip of the season. Alabama will head to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday, Oct. 1. The top-25 matchup is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

Head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the Vanderbilt game and early views on Arkansas during his opening statement during Monday's press conference.

"We had a good start in the SEC. I think we played better in the last game. Paid better attention to detail. Had more success when we did. And when we didn't, we probably didn't have as much success, but we were very consistent for the most part in how we executed offensively, defensively and on special teams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Still things that we need to improve on. We need to show that we can sort of build on this and show progress as a team, individually and collectively. This is a very dangerous team we're playing in Arkansas. They have a very, very good team. Coming off a tough loss.

"They make a lot of explosive plays. KJ Jefferson is dual threat-wise big, strong, really good passer. They've got a lot of quarterback runs, which create another gap on defense. And to go with that, they have great play-action passes. They make a lot of explosive plays. Sam's done a great job there, to me. They play with toughness. They run the ball effectively, stop the run on defense. I mean, their guys play hard. They've got a real culture there that shows great intangibles.

"Their defense is good. So this is a really, really good all around team. And it's going to take great preparation on our part to go on the road and be able to play the way we need to play against a very good SEC team."

092622_MFB_HellamsDe_Practice_RC6913
22
Gallery
22 Images

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Basketball's First Preseason Practice

By Joey Blackwell
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Third-Down Numbers a Real Reason for Optimism with Alabama Offense, Bryce Young

By Christopher Walsh
Ja'Corey Brooks
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who Will Emerge as Bryce Young's Go-To Receiver?

By Clay Miller
Henry To'oTo'o against Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Alabama's Defense Is Full Of Competitors

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide Team road tunnel
All Things Bama

Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out

By Katie Windham
081122_MBB_MilesDa_Lithuania_RS6040
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball is Ready to Work

By Mason Smith
Big Al
All Things Bama

Who Deserves to be No. 1 After Week 4? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama vs Texas A&M Kickoff Time, Network Announced

By Joey Blackwell