Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of LSU Week

The hour-and-a-half practice took place outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first practice of the week ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face LSU this coming Saturday.

Alabama practiced outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for an hour and a half, with the Crimson Tide donning spider pads for the duration of the practice. Weather conditions were cloudy, with temperatures hovering in the low 70s Fahrenheit and winds blowing 3 m.p.h. due east.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media and gave his preliminary thoughts on the LSU Tigers.

"So we had a good work week last week," Saban said. "Really tried to emphasize with the players, what are you going to attach yourself to for the upcoming challenges for the rest of the season? It’s a great time to do a little self-assessment of what we need to do to get a little more consistent execution, whether it’s individual players — systematically, offense, defense, special teams.

"So we really need to come together as a team versus a good opponent. And that’s obviously going to be really important for this game versus LSU, who right now is probably playing as well as anybody in the country. They’re very well-coached. This game has always got significant implications – they’re always ranked, we’re always ranked. It’s kind of a rivalry game that’s always a really important match-up.

"Brian Kelly has done an outstanding job there bringing his team along, improving each week. Jayden Daniels is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country with his ability to run the ball, rush the ball. Very effective, efficient passer. They’ve got really good running backs. They’ve got a whole corps of receivers that have 20 or more catches that all do a good job in terms of getting open, catching the ball, run after catch. Very good systematic scheme on offense.

"Their defense is allowing, like, 21 points a game which is one of the tops in the country. They’re aggressive, they’ve got good rushers, they’re athletic. They’ve got good cover guys in the secondary, and they’ve got good skill guys on special teams. Their specialists are very, very good so very challenging game all around for us. We’re gonna have to do a great job of paying attention to detail, preparing for the game so we can get more consistent execution and play for 60 minutes in the game."

Images courtesy of Alabama Athletics

