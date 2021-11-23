Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of Iron Bowl Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under clear, sunny skies with temperatures hovering in the mid-50s, No. 2 Alabama football conducted its second practice of Iron Bowl week on Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The Crimson Tide donned full pads and helmets as the team prepared for its Saturday matchup with in-state rival Auburn.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Alabama football players reminisced on their trip to The Plains to face Auburn in 2019. In that game, the No. 15 Tigers took down the No. 5 Crimson Tide in a tight 48-45 victory.

Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was unable to play in the 2019 Iron Bowl due to an injury. However, he recalled on Tuesday that the loss is something that he and his teammates learned from.

"Just watching it, that's something that I think that everybody learned from," Ray said. "So it's just one of them things, I think you just got to kinda take a step back and just refocus on the things that you need to. That's even like now, just being more disciplined, being more consistent in our play. I think that's really the focus for us right now as a team.

While Auburn did beat Alabama in 2019, the Crimson Tide hosted the Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2020, routing its rival 42-13 while on its way to the program's 18th national title. That being said, the Iron Bowl is a game where teams and fans can both throw stats and rankings out the window, because you never really know who will come out on top when the dust settles.

While Alabama has already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 against No. 1 Georgia, the Iron Bowl still looms large this Saturday. While some might be concerned that the Crimson Tide will be looking past this game and give the Tigers a chance to strike, Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle does not believe that his team is looking past Auburn at all.

“No concern at all," Battle said. "We know Auburn is the biggest game of the year, so we can’t look past this game. This is the Iron Bowl, the biggest rivalry, what we’ll be remembered for for the rest of our lives. So we know we can never look past this game.”

This story will be updated with video from Tuesday's practice as soon as it is made available.