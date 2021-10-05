October 5, 2021
Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of Texas A&M Week

The Crimson Tide headed indoors to continue getting ready for Texas A&M.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It was a stormy afternoon in Tuscaloosa, but the rain did not stop the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide from continuing preparations for the trip to take on Texas A&M in College Station this weekend. 

Instead, the team headed inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for a two hour practice in full pads. 

Alabama will be without running back Jase McClellan when it travels to Texas this weekend who is out for the season with a knee injury. Brian Robinson Jr., Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders will have to step up in his place.

During Tuesday's media availability, the players talked about what they learned about playing in a hostile environment at Florida, and how that is helping them prepare for Texas A&M

Senior offensive lineman Chris Owens talked about some of the talented players the Aggies have along their defensive front that he's noticed in film study including DeMarvin Leal, Tyree Johnson, Michael Clemons and Jayden Peevy.

"As long as we can handle our business up front it will make it a little more difficult on them, but we understand they are a really good team, they have really good personnel, they are really well-coached, and playing in that tough environment we’ve got to make sure we can do everything we can in practice this week to be successful," Owens said. 

Tuesday was Alabama's second practice in preparation for Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide will practice two more times before traveling to College Station. 

Photo Gallery: Alabama Football Hosts Second Practice of Texas A&M Week

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

