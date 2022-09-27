Skip to main content

Photos And Video From Alabama's Tuesday Football Practice

The Crimson Tide continued to prepare for its matchup against Arkansas this Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama football team strapped on full pads for practice on Tuesday afternoon. The two-hour session was held on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Practice for the Crimson Tide will resume on Wednesday as the team readies for its first conference road game of the 2022 season. Alabama will square off with Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1. The ranked bout is slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media during Tuesday's press conference, where he shared his thoughts about playing on the road.

"Coach Saban always talks about hateful competitors, and I’m starting to kind of see what he was saying," Anderson said. "It’s fun. Last year we had a couple of road games last year that were kind of bumpy. I think it’s really fun. We want fans to leave their own stadiums. I think the message this week is we want fans to leave their own stadiums. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We’re going to try to preach that all week. Go out there and have fun, do your job, make sure the fans are leaving by the time halftime comes. At least by the end of the third quarter."

Quarterback Bryce Young also had some words for Alabama, specifically their pass rush.

“We have a ton of respect for them and their pass rush," Young Said. "They have amazing rushers. Obviously, they’ve been really productive and create sacks and doing a lot of things up front.

“For us, it's just feeling like we're doing what's the best for us, wherever that may be. That's probably more of an OB type of question, but for me, whatever the game plan is, I'm gonna go out there and execute it. We’re all bought in. We already know we have to have complete trust in that plan. Whatever that plan may be, we're just going to try and do it when we feel like it's best.”

092722_MFB_PrenticeKo_Practice_JH7865
23
Gallery
23 Images

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Thomas Ponder, Alabama Men's Golf
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Golf Defeats Georgia on Final Day of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

By Mason Smith
HBCU Athletes and Coaches on Sports Illustrated Covers
All Things Bama

It's Time for SEC Schools to Seriously Consider Scheduling HBCU Opponents: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Devonta Smith wins the Heisman Trophy
All Things Bama

The Extra Point Can DeVonta Smith Become the Top WR2 in the NFL?

By Hunter De Siver
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

Punt Return Is The "Kool-Aid" Show

By Mason Smith
Will Anderson Jr. bow
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Motivated by "Audacity" of Opponents to Step on Field

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

What's the Biggest Surprise from Alabama Football Thus Far? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) is sandwiched by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Talking Alabama at Arkansas with All Hogs Editor Andy Hodges

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tide: Stroll Tide
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Stroll Tide

By Christopher Walsh