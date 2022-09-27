Photos And Video From Alabama's Tuesday Football Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama football team strapped on full pads for practice on Tuesday afternoon. The two-hour session was held on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Practice for the Crimson Tide will resume on Wednesday as the team readies for its first conference road game of the 2022 season. Alabama will square off with Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1. The ranked bout is slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media during Tuesday's press conference, where he shared his thoughts about playing on the road.

"Coach Saban always talks about hateful competitors, and I’m starting to kind of see what he was saying," Anderson said. "It’s fun. Last year we had a couple of road games last year that were kind of bumpy. I think it’s really fun. We want fans to leave their own stadiums. I think the message this week is we want fans to leave their own stadiums.

"We’re going to try to preach that all week. Go out there and have fun, do your job, make sure the fans are leaving by the time halftime comes. At least by the end of the third quarter."

Quarterback Bryce Young also had some words for Alabama, specifically their pass rush.

“We have a ton of respect for them and their pass rush," Young Said. "They have amazing rushers. Obviously, they’ve been really productive and create sacks and doing a lot of things up front.

“For us, it's just feeling like we're doing what's the best for us, wherever that may be. That's probably more of an OB type of question, but for me, whatever the game plan is, I'm gonna go out there and execute it. We’re all bought in. We already know we have to have complete trust in that plan. Whatever that plan may be, we're just going to try and do it when we feel like it's best.”