Photos And Video From Alabama's Tuesday Practice

The Crimson Tide conducted a two-hour workout indoors on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football held a two-hour practice inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Tuesday afternoon. The team dressed in full pads for the midday workout.

The Crimson Tide will return to practice on Wednesday as the team prepares for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the No. 9/11/9 Kansas State Wildcats in New Orleans, La., on Saturday, Dec. 31. The New Years’ Six matchup is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Friday and he gave his early thoughts on Alabama's Sugar Bowl opponent, Kansas State.

“These guys have got a really good team," Saban said. "They beat TCU in the [Big 12] Championship game. They were ahead 28-10 in the first game they played against them. This is a really good team. They can run the ball. They’re physical. They’ve got a good offensive line. They’ve got a good runner. The quarterback’s played well. They’ve got good skill guys on offense. 

"Their defense plays physical, tough, come out of the top and strike you. This is a good old-fashioned, well-coached, disinclined, tough, good football team. They could make an argument since they beat one of the teams that’s in the playoffs that also maybe they should be in the playoffs. I think this is a really good team.”

It was also the first time Saban spoke to the media after the public learned of Bryce Young and Will Anderson's decision to play in the Sugar Bowl.

Well, I think it sets a great example for guys that respect their teammates, want to be a part of their team, know the impact they can make, the value they can create for themselves by playing well against good competition. I’m extremely proud of these guys." 

