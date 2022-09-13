Skip to main content

Photos and Video from Alabama's Tuesday Practice

The Tide put together a two-hour workout on Tuesday afternoon
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama football team conducted a two-hour practice on Tuesday afternoon. The workout in full pads started at 3:30 p.m. CT and was held on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The Tide returns to the practice fields on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a third workout during ULM week. Alabama will host the Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17 with kickoff set for 3 p.m. The non-conference matchup will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network.

Tight end Cameron Latu, who made his return to the field in Week 2 after missing the season opener with an injury, spoke at Tuesday's press conference.

"I would say it was pretty tough watching on the sideline vs. Utah State," Latu said. "Only because that’s my home state and I would love to play vs them. Also, how much I can help the team and I felt like I was not only letting them down but I wanted to be out there. I wanted to help the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It felt great. Just missing all of fall camp and not being with the team and watching all (inaudible word), it was hard. Being out there, it kind of felt like a dream come true again. It just felt amazing."

Latu also had positive remarks about the tight end group who filled in for Utah State, especially Robbie Ouzts, who also saw time during the Texas game.

"Robbie I would say has come a long way," Latu said about Ouzts' development. "I love Robbie. Just know he’s come a long way."

091322_MFB_AndersonWi_LatuCa_Practice_RC3384
24
Gallery
24 Images

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) after catching a pass during the second half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Cameron Latu Felt 'Great' in First Game Back with Alabama Football

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass before getting hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Dallas Turner Speaks on Quinn Ewers Hit

By Mason Smith
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 1

By Hunter De Siver
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Mason Smith
Bryant-Denny Stadium lit up against Utah State
All Things Bama

What is the Ideal Kickoff Time for a College Football Game? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Chaos, Upsets and Recapping Texas

By Mason Smith
Backpackin' in Texas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Backpackin' in Texas

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama "Opening Statements" Sports illustrated cover, Sept. 13, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Joe Schatz