Photos and Video from Alabama's Tuesday Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama football team conducted a two-hour practice on Tuesday afternoon. The workout in full pads started at 3:30 p.m. CT and was held on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The Tide returns to the practice fields on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a third workout during ULM week. Alabama will host the Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17 with kickoff set for 3 p.m. The non-conference matchup will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network.

Tight end Cameron Latu, who made his return to the field in Week 2 after missing the season opener with an injury, spoke at Tuesday's press conference.

"I would say it was pretty tough watching on the sideline vs. Utah State," Latu said. "Only because that’s my home state and I would love to play vs them. Also, how much I can help the team and I felt like I was not only letting them down but I wanted to be out there. I wanted to help the team.

"It felt great. Just missing all of fall camp and not being with the team and watching all (inaudible word), it was hard. Being out there, it kind of felt like a dream come true again. It just felt amazing."

Latu also had positive remarks about the tight end group who filled in for Utah State, especially Robbie Ouzts, who also saw time during the Texas game.

"Robbie I would say has come a long way," Latu said about Ouzts' development. "I love Robbie. Just know he’s come a long way."