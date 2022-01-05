Video and Photos from Alabama's Wednesday Practice for the CFP Championship Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For one of the final times of the 2021 season, the Alabama football team practiced inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility Wednesday afternoon as they continued preparations for the rematch against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Even though the chilly winter weather in Tuscaloosa had warmed up a little by the afternoon, the team practiced indoors to prepare for the indoor environment they will play in inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Monday night.

The Alabama coordinators and several players spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon after practice and all emphasized the importance of this week's practices. The Crimson Tide has already watched a lot of film and knows the opponent well from the previous matchup against the Bulldogs in December, but the team still has to stay locked in at practice this week.

Fifth-year senior Phidarian Mathis has been on the team for three previous championship game appearance, and he said he's been trying to motivate guys all week long because of his experience in these games.

"I know how it feels to lose, and I know how it feels to win, and you don't want to be on that down side," Mathis said. "So we've got to go to work every day and put our best foot forward. And don't think about winning or losing, just practice and put the work in."

Alabama will hold one final practice in Tuscaloosa on Thursday before traveling to Indianapolis on Friday.

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics