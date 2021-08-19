Photos: Weather Sends Alabama Football Indoors for 14th Fall Practice

Photos from practice as the Crimson Tide has now passed the halfway point of fall camp.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a big day for Alabama football in Tuscaloosa on Thursday. Early in the afternoon, quarterback Bryce Young spoke to the media for the first time during his Crimson Tide career, and then a few hours later the team passed the halfway point in fall camp, holding the 14th of its 27 practices.

The team was forced to practice inside at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility because of on-and-off rain showers in the Tuscaloosa area. The Crimson Tide practiced in shells for around two hours.

Thursday was also the second full day of classes at the University of Alabama, so young players are getting their first exposure to what it is like to balance class with practice.

"The thing I learned real quick is just time management," junior defensive lineman DJ Dale said. "It’s only gonna be as difficult as you make it. It’s a lot different being in high school, but if you manage your time, we have the resources here like whatever you need. But yeah, it’s not that hard. If you can’t manage your time, that’s gonna be the biggest problem."

Before practice, Tennessee transfer linebacker Henry To'oto'o was one of 63 players added to the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Preseason Watch List. This award is given annually to "the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity." Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award twice (2018 and 2019.)

Alabama practice, August 19, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics