Playing Without Brittany Davis And Megan Abrams May Be A Blessing In Disguise For Alabama WBB

Alabama is missing its top two scorers, but their absence may be just the opportunity other players need to step up.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It would be a fair judgement to think Alabama's chances of beating Ole Miss on the road weren't that great, especially considering the Crimson Tide was without its two leading scorers in Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams.

But thanks to the performances of Sarah Ashlee Barker and Loyal McQueen, Alabama was able to defeat the Rebels and knock them from the ranks of the SEC's unbeatens. The win alone was impressive, but what's also notable is how other players stepped up against one of the top teams in the conference. Barker only had her second game this season with double-digit scoring, and McQueen has scored in double figures in every game where she's had at least 10 shots (she had 14 at Ole Miss).

Curry said during Tuesday's press conference that both Abrams and Davis are game-time decisions, but in the process of their top scorers returning, there is also the opportunity for other players to step up and become stronger individually.

"Obviously it's a little different because of the impact roles as far the production," Curry said. "I think that's the approach we took when Aaliyah [Nye] and Karly [Weathers] were out."

"It was more about what we do have."

Curry also said the absence of Davis, who did get shots up on Monday, and Abrams may end up being a blessing in disguise. And if those two remain out for Thursday's game against Texas A&M, it'll be another chance for players to take advantage of the opportunity. More importantly, more players becoming stronger would create a deeper rotation, which is important as Alabama works to return to the NCAA tournament.

"The strength of our team is really unique because we have so many people on any given day that can really rise above, and they've done that," Curry said.

Alabama women's basketball will play against Texas A&M at home on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

