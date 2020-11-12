SI.com
Bama Central
Practice Report: Alabama Forced Indoors, Continuing Work Despite LSU Postponement

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama football team completed its third practice, second full-padded one, of the week on Wednesday afternoon inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. 

A rainy, wet forecast caused the Crimson Tide to move indoors for two hours. The high today was 75 degrees.

Even though its game was LSU was postponed this weekend, coach Nick Saban and his program is focused on staying in the rhythm of the season and not letting any distractions or disruptions get the best of his bunch.  

"We just came off an open date, and I thought we made a lot of progress, had good practices, got some guys healthy," Saban said during the SEC coaches teleconference. "We were certainly looking forward to playing a game, but I think that we kind of expect disruptions during this season. How we handle them is probably the most important thing right now. What we’d like to try to do is try to keep our team in some kind of rhythm relative to how we practice and we continue to try to improve to finish this season.”

There will be some sort of practice on Saturday in place of a game according to Saban.

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, who has been nursing an elbow sprain, has returned to practice and will likely return to action against Kentucky next weekend after missing the last three contests. 

Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats is set for 3 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 21 and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

