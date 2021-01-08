Practice Report: Alabama Forced To Move Indoors Due to Rain

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Due to rainy conditions, the University of Alabama football team moved its practice indoors to the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the second full-padded, and third practice of the week in preparation for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night against Ohio State in Miami.

The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m (CT) with the duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the action from the booth while Holly Rowe and Maria Taylor work the sidelines.

"Well, it's obviously a great opportunity for our team to play in the college football National Championship game," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Thursday. "I think in a game like this, preparation is really, really important. Our practices have been good. But we're playing against a very good team, so that preparation is always very difficult when you play against a lot of good players and a team that's very well-coached like Ohio State. I'd like to take a moment to congratulate Smitty on winning the Heisman and also Mac and Najee for being finalists. I think this is the first time for a long time that three guys from the same team have put themselves in that position, and all these guys are fine young men and have done a great job of representing our program and have certainly played outstanding football for us."