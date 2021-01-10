Quick Start Helps Propel Alabama Women’s Basketball to 80-56 Victory at Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama had its foot on the gas from the opening tip and continued to accelerate, leading by as many as 21 in the first half en route to an 80-56 win at Vanderbilt on Sunday. The Crimson Tide moves to 10-1 overall and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play with the victory, while the loss brings the Commodores to 4-2 on the season and 0-1 against league opponents.

Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland recorded double-doubles for the second time in as many games with Walker leading the way with 25 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and Copeland adding 12 points and 11 boards. Fellow senior Jordan Lewis also recorded double-figure points, chipping in 12 to go along with her game-high six assists.

Alabama outscored Vanderbilt in every quarter, with the exception of the third that ended tied at 16-16. The Commodores put up 15 unanswered in that third frame to cut the Tide lead down to 14, however Alabama would respond by scoring 10 of the next 13.

Head Coach Kristy Curry Said

“Road wins in this league come down to preparation and execution. I was really pleased with our approach today. I thought our staff and team did a great job. We got off to a great start and were able to sustain that in the second. Maybe a little bit flat to start the third, but we were happy to get everybody some minutes and get a big road win today.”

News and Notes

With the win, Alabama has now won six in a row against Vanderbilt.

After losing its first 17 trips to Nashville, the Tide has now won two road trips in a row and three of the last five visits to the Music City.

Alabama won the battle of the boards again, outrebounding Vanderbilt 53-34.

With Walker and Copeland each recording double-doubles, Alabama has had two with double-doubles in a pair of games (USC Upstate being the other) this year.

Walker has scored 20 or more points in seven of the Tide’s 11 games this season.

Alabama’s 1-2 punch at the point guard position has been solid with Lewis and Hannah Barber accounting for 11 of the Tide’s 17 assists. For the season, they have dished out a combined 91 assists.

Alabama cleared the bench in today’s win, playing all 13 of its student-athletes.

Allie Craig Cruce played a productive 11 minutes, scoring eight points while not missing a field goal or free throw attempt. She also added four rebounds, one steal and a block.

