Radio Host Snubs Alabama, Twice, on ESPN's First Take

What's the top Division I football program of all time? That’s debatable. There’s overwhelming evidence to have Alabama or Notre Dame at the top of that list.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo doesn’t see it that way. The sports radio host listed Notre Dame No. 1 and Alabama No. 3 in his list during an episode of ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday.

He placed Michigan at No. 2.

He said in the 150 years of college football, “Alabama doesn’t quite match the top two.”

Alabama fans surely flummoxed by the snub can take comfort in the fact ESPN analysts David Pollack and Ryan Clark were equally perplexed as Russo revealed the Crimson Tide in the No. 3 spot.

"They are not higher than three, but they deserve to be at No. 3,” Russo said. “They’ve been the class of the SEC with Nick Saban and the aforementioned Bear, but they’ve had some gaps. Not as great back in the (19)20s as the other top two are. One-hundred-and-fifty years of college football, so don’t sit there and tell me it just started with Nick Saban—150 years and Alabama doesn’t quite match the top two.”

Michigan (950-344-35) won seven national titles from 1901-33, and two more since—the last in 1997. The Wolverines have a losing bowl record (21-28), three Heisman Trophy winners and 43 conference titles in 133 seasons.

“No. 2 is Michigan and it’s not even an issue,” Russo said. “It’s not even debatable.”

Some of Russo’s reasons for having Michigan ahead of Alabama—the Wolverines’ helmet, their fight song, their stadium, dubbed “The Big House,” and coach Fielding Yost (165-29-10 from 1901-26).

Alabama (956-307-42) has 18 national titles, a 62 percent win percentage in bowl games (45-27-3), four Heisman winners and 29 conference titles in 119 years.

Russo wasn’t done snubbing Alabama on Wednesday. In another First Take segment, Pollack, Clark and Russo discussed the Heisman candidates. One of the players on the preseason favorites list is Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

“I’m not voting for Will Anderson for the Heisman Trophy,” Russo said. “I’m sorry, I’m not doing it. That’s an offensive award. That’s a quarterback award, that’s a running back award. I don’t even like giving it to wide receivers.”

Again, Pollack and Clark were puzzled.

“Mad Dog, when you get your ballot does it say best quarterback or receiver or offensive player in college football?” Pollack said.

Russo said Alabama can afford to lose Anderson but not quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner.

Pollack countered with Mac Jones taking over for Tua Tagovailoa, who missed part of 2019 with an injury, in 2019. Jones went 3-1 as the starter. He also took over for an injured Tagovailoa against Tennessee, and UA won that game.

Anderson led the nation with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss last season and was fifth in the Heisman voting, including 31 first-place votes.