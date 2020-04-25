Bama Central
Reaction to Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Christopher Walsh

The Dallas Cowboys selected CB Trevon Diggs with the 51st pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Diggs was a star receiver and defensive back for the Black Knights at Avalon High School in Wheaton, Maryland. An elite four-star cornerback prospect, Diggs received scholarships offers from several schools, including Maryland, Georgia, LSU and Auburn before committing to Alabama.

An athletic cornerback, Diggs (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) has great size and speed with a knack for disrupting receivers at the line of scrimmage. Diggs is a versatile prospect as he played offense, defense and special teams as a true freshman for the Crimson Tide. He was one the best at his position in Alabama, receiving third team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC accolades. During his senior season, Diggs recorded three interceptions, eight pass breakups and recovered two fumbles.

Diggs plays with an attitude in coverage that allows him to physically challenge receivers with confidence. When jamming wideouts at the line, Diggs does a good job to ensure he stays balanced. He doesn't give up inside or outside leverage, all while using his length to limit space. Diggs has the skill set an outside cornerback needs and will start as a rookie in the NFL.

Here’s why SI’s Kevin Hanson ranked Diggs as the No. 22 overall player on his big board:

Diggs has an elite combination of size and length for the position that suits him well at the line of scrimmage and when challenging at the catch point. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon also played wide receiver early in his Alabama career and has outstanding ball skills.

2019 stats (Senior; Alabama): 20 solo tackles, 37 total tackles, 3 INT, 1 TD (12 games)

2018 stats (Junior; Alabama): 18 solo tackles, 20 total tackles, 1 INT (6 games)

