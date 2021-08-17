Transfer Jameson Williams Already Making An Impact at Alabama

Redshirt-junior Slade Bolden praises his new teammate who brings even more speed to the Crimson Tide receiving corps.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With just under three weeks remaining until Alabama football kicks off its 2021 season in Atlanta against Miami, talk about new additions to the Crimson Tide has continued to swell.

During Tuesday’s player availability, redshirt-junior wide receiver Slade Bolden expressed his excitement for Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jameson Williams, who left behind the Buckeyes to join the Crimson Tide in May. With him, Williams brings an element of speed that is highly complementary of Alabama’s wide receiver group.

“Obviously Jameson is a fast guy,” Bolden said. “We have a lot of fast guys. He has some experience playing at Ohio State so bringing a little experience from that, he opens it up just like with [John Metchie III] and other players. We have our own ways and skills with how we run routes, catch balls, get open finish plays — everybody brings a different attribute to the table and he’s just another guy that brings certain attributes that help us as an offense.”

Williams adds experience, track-star speed and electric play-making ability to a wide receivers room that has many unproven players. In two seasons with the Buckeyes and limited playing time, the St. Louis, Missouri product caught 14 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Back in July at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban raved about Williams, speaking at-length about what he can bring to the table for the Crimson Tide.

"Jameson Williams has been very impressive with us this summer," Saban said at SEC Media Days. "We felt like we needed someone who has the juice and speed at receiver to compliment the players that we do have and we needed some experience after losing four first-round draft picks in the last two years at that position.

"He certainly has not disappointed in how he has added those elements to our offense in what we have seen this summer."

Keep in mind that those comments were made after Williams had only been able to participate in 7-on-7 workouts and strength and conditioning drills.

Combined with Metchie, Bolden, sophomores Javon Baker and Traeshon Holden and freshman Agiye Hall, Williams and his Alabama wide receiver group are stacked with depth. So far in practices, Williams has been practicing with the 2s — an indicator not of his personal talent level, but rather the talent level of the group as a whole.

“He’s a great addition to our receiver crew,” Bolden said. “He proved himself at Ohio State to be a good player and we’re excited and happy to have him contribute and be a new addition to our receiving crew.”

