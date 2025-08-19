Alabama Simulates Tallahassee Atmosphere Ahead of Season Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In just over two weeks, Alabama will step onto Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, greeted by more than 67,000 fans draped in garnet and gold. The vast majority will be belting out Florida State’s war chant, setting the stage for a hostile start to the Crimson Tide’s 2025 season.
It marks only the second time this century, and the first in 25 years, that Alabama will open its season with a true road game. To prepare for that atmosphere, the Crimson Tide cranked up the speakers at Tuesday's practice, trying to simulate what they will face in Tallahassee.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Tuesday that while the team is just beginning to implement it, the benefits are already showing.
“Just like anytime. I mean, this was the first time we worked it hard,” Grubb said. “So a lot to improve on there, of course. I think anytime you start really getting that in where you're running plays and using motions and all those things, there are some bumps on it. I thought they did better as they got more used to it in practice, and we'll continue to work it. That's something that obviously we'll have to be ready for.”
The emphasis goes beyond simply getting plays off with noise in the background. Players are being asked to push through long, draining sequences where mistakes often creep in.
Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor described one drill in particular, a simulated 16-play drive with no breaks, even if the unit scores midway through.
“We had something different. We installed a little 16-play long drive, we call it. And that's some of the hardest stuff I've ever done,” Proctor said. “16 plays straight. Doesn’t matter if you score on five; bring it all the way back down the field. Go 11 more. That's how it goes.
“It’s definitely a test to your mental capacity, especially this being some of the first couple days that we've actually put the crowd noise in. So, yes, it's kind of hard a little bit, but you’ve got to pay attention and have that focus. I mean, what's it going to be like on game day where you’ve got 100,000 people doing that 24/7?”
Wide receiver Germie Bernard added that drills like these will prepare them for their season both physically and mentally, and not just for August 30.
“It was tough, especially at the end of practice, so you're already kind of burnt out and you're tired,” Bernard said. “But that's just the mental toughness that we have to have and that we have to experience. I mean, you never know, we're going to play long games. We're going to play games where we’re in the game for 70 plays, 80 plays sometimes. So that is something that we have to go through and experience. Especially with the crowd noise, being on the road, it’s going to be loud on third downs. And even if it’s a close game, it’s going to be loud. So we have to know how to handle that.”
That mental test proved costly for Alabama last season. The Crimson Tide slipped into an early hole at Vanderbilt before the Commodores slammed the door late in Nashville. A raucous Neyland Stadium stage saw costly mistakes pile up in a loss to Tennessee, and a disastrous showing from the start in Norman ended Alabama’s playoff hopes against Oklahoma.
For Proctor, the difference this year is approaching the entire trip, not just the game, with purpose.
“Just the intent and focus, like knowing that we've got to travel, we've got to do extra things than just sitting at the home hotel and chilling and being prepared for that,” Proctor said. “Instead, getting on a plane, you have to have a process. You have to be ready for whatever comes, you know.”
Alongside the opener, Alabama will make its first road trip to Athens since 2015, also taking on a rising South Carolina team away and wrapping up the season with a road Iron Bowl. All of the road tests will be challenges for a team looking to improve a 2-3 road record from last year and for a team with true national championship aspirations.