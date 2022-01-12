Report: Jameson Williams tore ACL During National Championship Game

A full recovery is expected for the Crimson Tide standout, who is eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to a report, an MRI confirmed that Alabama junior wide receiver Jameson Williams did tear his ACL Monday night in the National Championship Game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that doctors believe that after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed. A full recovery is expected.

Williams could be one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, slated to be hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders in Paradise, Nevada, on April 28–30.

Williams suffered the injury early in the second quarter following a 40-yard reception from Bryce Young. Alabama was leading at the time, but ended up losing 33-18.

Williams appeared to land awkwardly on his knee during the play. The junior receiver laid motionless on the field before being helped to the sideline where he entered the team’s injury tent. After exiting the tent, Williams walked to the Alabama locker room under his own power. He recorded four receptions for 65 yards before leaving the game.

"He has a knee injury," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "We won't know the extent of the knee injury until we get an MRI. He actually wanted to play in the second half and the medical staff wouldn't let him, which I think was smart because he has a future as a football player."

Williams, a Biletnikoff finalist, finished the season as Alabama's leading receiver with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 catches.

The loss of the star wideout limited the Tide's attack as it found the end zone just once during a 33-18 loss to Georgia.

"Look, this guy contributed tremendously to our team all year," Saban said. "He has great speed. He's a vertical threat. I think our offensive coaches did a great job of utilizing his talent this year. He's been very productive. Anytime you lose players like this it has an impact on your team."

Alabama is already without one of its starting receivers in John Metchie III, who tore his ACL during last month's SEC Championship Game against Georgia. He was Young's favorite target this season reeling in a team-high 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Williams was replaced by Agiye Hall while fellow freshman receiver Ja'Corey Brooks stepped in for Metchie over the final games. Hall finished Monday night's game with two receptions for 52 yards while Brooks had grabs for 47 yards.

Alabama threw for 369 yards as six players recorded four or more receptions on the night. Tight end Cameron Latu recorded five catches for a team-high 102 yards and a touchdown, while Slade Bolden had 44 yards on a team-high seven receptions.

Tony Tsoukalas contributed to this report.