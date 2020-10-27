SI.com
Ronnie Harrison is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

Former University of Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison is beginning to thrive in Cleveland. 

On Sunday, Harrison earned the start at safety over Karl Joseph and he delivered for the Browns. He tallied up nine tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery, while also tipping a pass that forced an interception in the team's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Those efforts have earned him the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

On the year, Harrison now has 14 tackles, four passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one interception that he returned 42 yards for a touchdown. His career has seen a resurgence since he was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars at the beginning of the year.

Honorable mention 

  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas finished 22-under par at the ZOZO Championship over the weekend, just one shot behind the winner Patrick Cantlay. 
  • Anton McKee, a former Crimson Tide standout in swimming and diving, won two races and finished second in his debut for the International Swimming League. He also set Icelandic records in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.
  • The Washington Football Team's Landon Collins recorded a sack and forced a fumble in their 25-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
  • Julio Jones caught eight passes for 97 yards, while Calvin Ridley hauled in five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' 23-22 loss to the Detroit Lions.
  • Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson recorded a scoop-and-score on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. He also had nine tackles.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

