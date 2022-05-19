Alabama Coach Nick Saban Apologizes for "Singling Anyone Out," But Not for Blasting System

Alabama coach clarifies some of his comments that have drawn sharp rebukes, but is not backing down from his overall message.

University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban apologized for some of his comments about players being payed in recruiting, but is not backing down that college football is a mess under its current structure.

"I never should have singled anyone out. That was a mistake. I apologize for that," Saban said while on the ESPNU radio show Off Campus on Thursday afternoon. "It's the whole system. Is is a sustainable system and is it really good for college football?

"I think name, imagine and likeness is good for college football."



The coach emphasized that his problem is with collectives and the lack of enforcement when it comes to recruiting. It puts prospects in the position choosing between taking more money upfront, often at the cost of development, and opens the door to a host of other potential issues.

"I'm not changing my philosophy on this," he said.

"I wasn't saying that anybody was doing anything illegal in using name, image and likeness. I didn't say that. That was something that was assumed by what I said. There's nothing illegal about doing this. It's the system that allows you to do it and that's the issue that I have."

Saban made his initial comments on Wednesday night at a 50-day countdown event for the upcoming World Games in Birmingham. In the process, he specifically mentioned Texas A&M, Jackson State and Miami.

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said. “You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness.

“We didn’t buy one player. Aight? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Saban stated that Alabama players combined to earn $3 million "by doing it the right way."

"I have no problem with that," Saban said Wednesday. "And nobody had a problem on our team with that because the guys that got the money earned it."

On Thursday, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher held a press conference to deliver a scathing response to Saban’s comments, referring to them as “despicable.” The Texas A&M head coach stated that the Aggies have not done anything illegal in recruiting while insinuating Saban has broken rules throughout his career.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy that a lot of things you don’t want to know. We’ve built him up to be the czar of football? Go dig into his past or anybody that’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it and it’s despicable."

Fisher served as Saban’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at LSU from 2000 to 2004. During his Thursday press conference, Fisher said Saban has tried to reach him since Wednesday's comments but that he isn’t taking any calls from the Alabama coach. When asked about their relationship, Fisher responded, “We’re done.”

Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork followed up his head coach’s remarks, stating that the comments from Saban were an attack on both Fisher and Texas A&M.

“I don’t know why Nick Saban would say what he said except he’s threatened,” Bjork told Sports Illustrated. “There is a saying … an emperor who loses their dynasty lashes out. He seems to be making excuses.

“This is personal. Coach Fisher views this as a personal attack on his integrity and on Texas A&M’s integrity,” Bjork continued. “To have personal attacks, to say that the only reason A&M is [recruiting well] is NIL money is wrong.”

Bjork added that he thought Saban's statement violated SEC sportsmanship bylaws. Not only did commissioner Greg Sankey agree, but reprimanded both coaches on Thursday afternoon.

SEC Reprimands Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued the following statement related to comments made by Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher. “The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” said Sankey. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today. There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.” "As a result of public comments made on May 18 by Alabama head coach Nick Saban, a public reprimand is issued for comments he made in violation of SEC Bylaws 10.2.3 and 10.5.2 related to Ethical Conduct for derogatory comments and public criticism of another institution’s athletics program." Southeastern Conference "As a result of public comments made on May 19 by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, a public reprimand is issued for comments he made in violation of SEC Bylaw 10.5.2 related to Ethical Conduct for public criticism of another member institution’s staff." SEC Bylaw 10.2.3 states “Coaches and other member personnel shall advocate the positive advantages and attributes of their university and its intercollegiate athletics program and shall avoid making any derogatory statements concerning another member institution’s athletics program, facilities or educational opportunities.” SEC Bylaw 10.5.2 states “Coaches and administrators shall refrain from public criticism of other member institutions, their staffs or players. Coaches and administrators shall also refrain from making public statements and accusations with regard to infractions concerning member institutions and their personnel. In response to questions by the media, it is appropriate to state that infractions are reported, investigated and addressed in accordance with established Conference and NCAA procedures.”

On National Signing Day, Fisher made headlines lashing out at reports that his recruiting class was a product of NIL deals.

However, he had previously never signed more than two players considered consensus five-star talents in a recruiting class at Texas A&M. He had seven this year.

Saban said he reached out to Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders, but hadn't heard back from either of them.

