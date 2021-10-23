Scenes From Homecoming Weekend: Tennessee at Alabama

The University of Alabama welcomed its alumni back to campus in Tuscaloosa for a weekend full of scheduled events as the Crimson Tide hosted the Volunteers.

Throughout the weekend, BamaCentral will be adding off-the-field photos and videos from Alabama's homecoming weekend.

This year’s 2021 homecoming theme is “Together We Rise”

Bonfire Photos courtesy of the University of Alabama 23 Gallery 23 Images

Pep Rally Photos Courtesy of Alabama Athletics 39 Gallery 39 Images

Tide Tipoff Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics 51 Gallery 51 Images

(Dunk Judge) James Spann Photos courtesy of the University of Alabama 5 Gallery 5 Images

Alabama wrapped up a week of special events on Saturday, which included everything from a concert to the traditional homecoming parade.

On Friday night, the Alabama men’s and women’s basketball teams officially welcomed the upcoming 2021-22 season with a packed crowd in Foster Auditorium for the sixth annual Tide Tipoff event.

The night began with introductions, followed by a three-point competition, which was won by women’s basketball’s Nia Daniel and men’s basketball’s Jaden Shackelford. The men’s dunk contest was judged by a celebrity panel of four judges, including Lawson Schaffer, Jasmine Walker, James Spann and Student-Athletic Advisory Committee president Gabe Serrano. In a close contest that went down to the wire, the judges gave the decision to Keon Ellis over JD Davison.

“We’re just really excited to continue to keep coming in every day and practicing, but we need to be in different environments and I thought tonight was another good opportunity for that,” said head coach Kristy Curry.

Homecoming Queen

McLean Moore, a senior from Tuscaloosa, was named the 2021 Homecoming Queen at the annual pep rally and bonfire Friday night on campus.

Moore, who is majoring in both finance and economics, was sponsored by Kappa Kappa Gamma. The 2021 University of Alabama Homecoming Court was selected in a student election.

This year marked the biggest voter turnout since 2015, with 13,180 students voting.

Among the candidates was softball standout Montana Fouts.