    October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Scenes From Homecoming Weekend: Tennessee at Alabama

    The University of Alabama welcomed its alumni back to campus in Tuscaloosa for a weekend full of scheduled events as the Crimson Tide hosted the Volunteers.
    Author:

    Throughout the weekend, BamaCentral will be adding off-the-field photos and videos from Alabama's homecoming weekend. 

    This year’s 2021 homecoming theme is “Together We Rise”

    Bonfire

    Photos courtesy of the University of Alabama
    102221_MFB_Bonfire_PepRally_OH1022
    23
    Gallery
    23 Images

    Pep Rally

    Photos Courtesy of Alabama Athletics
    102221_MFB_SabanNi_PepRally_OH0831
    39
    Gallery
    39 Images

    Tide Tipoff

    Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics&nbsp;
    102221_MS_SuttonTa_WadeWarrenKh_TipOff_Crimson Tide Photos5505
    51
    Gallery
    51 Images

    (Dunk Judge) James Spann

    Photos courtesy of the University of Alabama
    102221_MS_SpannJa_TipOff_Crimson Tide Photos5304
    5
    Gallery
    5 Images

    Alabama wrapped up a week of special events on Saturday, which included everything from a concert to the traditional homecoming parade. 

    On Friday night, the Alabama men’s and women’s basketball teams officially welcomed the upcoming 2021-22 season with a packed crowd in Foster Auditorium for the sixth annual Tide Tipoff event.

    The night began with introductions, followed by a three-point competition, which was won by women’s basketball’s Nia Daniel and men’s basketball’s Jaden Shackelford. The men’s dunk contest was judged by a celebrity panel of four judges, including Lawson Schaffer, Jasmine Walker, James Spann and Student-Athletic Advisory Committee president Gabe Serrano. In a close contest that went down to the wire, the judges gave the decision to Keon Ellis over JD Davison.

    “We’re just really excited to continue to keep coming in every day and practicing, but we need to be in different environments and I thought tonight was another good opportunity for that,” said head coach Kristy Curry.

    Homecoming Queen

    McLean Moore, a senior from Tuscaloosa, was named the 2021 Homecoming Queen at the annual pep rally and bonfire Friday night on campus. 

    Moore, who is majoring in both finance and economics, was sponsored by Kappa Kappa Gamma. The 2021 University of Alabama Homecoming Court was selected in a student election. 

    This year marked the biggest voter turnout since 2015, with 13,180 students voting.

    Among the candidates was softball standout Montana Fouts. 

    102221_MFB_BigAl_PepRally_OH0094
    Member Exclusive