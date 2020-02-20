SEC Announces 2020 Football Media Days Schedule

The Southeastern Conference has formally announced its annual football Media Days schedule. The event will take place on July 13-16 inside the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center in Atlanta, GA.

This will be the event's second time in Atlanta and first time since 2018. The Winfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Ala. had hosted it from 2001-2017 and again in 2019.

The 2021 version will be in Nashville, Tenn. at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

SEC Network and ESPN will broadcast the event on national television. A detailed television schedule and breakdown of which student-athletes will be in attendance will be released in early July.

Alabama coach Nick Saban will highlight the attendees on the third day, joining him will be Mike Leach, Sam Pittman, and Jeremy Pruitt.

Saban and Leach on the same day is appointment television for any fan.

The full schedule is listed below:

Monday, July 13th

Dan Mullen, Florida

Ed Oregon, LSU

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri

Tuesday, July 14th

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 15th

Nick Saban, Alabama

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Thursday, July 16th

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A & M

Since 1992, the champion of the SEC has only been predicted correctly seven times at Media Days. Last year, LSU, the eventual conference champion, only received three of 260 possible votes to win it.