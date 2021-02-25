SEC Announces Final Regular-Season Weekend Slate for Men's Basketball, Alabama Adding New Opponent

The Crimson Tide will take on Georgia to make up for the lost game with Texas A&M, which was originally set for Feb. 17

The University of Alabama men's basketball team will conclude it's 2020-2021 regular season with a trip to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs on March 6, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday afternoon.

Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m (CT) inside Stegeman Coliseum and will be televised on CBS. This game will be the Crimson Tide's 18th conference matchup of the season and is a make-up of the lost game with Texas A&M, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 17.

No. 6 Alabama defeated the Bulldogs, 115-82, back on Feb. 13 in Tuscaloosa. It was the most points scored by the Crimson Tide ever in a SEC game.

Last time coach Nate Oats and company traveled to Athens, it won a nail-biter over Georgia, 105-102, in overtime on Feb. 8, 2020.

This weekend, the Crimson Tide will travel to Mississippi State (5 p.m, SEC Network) on Saturday and then close its home schedule next Tuesday versus Auburn (6 p.m, ESPN2).

With two more wins or one loss from No. 20 Arkansas, Alabama can clinch the SEC regular-season title, which would be the school's first since 2002.

Here is the full slate of SEC games for the weekend of March 6:

Saturday, March 6

Alabama at Georgia | CBS | 2:00 pm ET

LSU at Missouri - originally scheduled for January 9

Mississippi State at Auburn - originally scheduled for February 16

Texas A&M at Arkansas - originally scheduled for February 6

South Carolina at Kentucky - originally scheduled for December 29

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Sunday, March 7

Florida at Tennessee - originally scheduled for February 10