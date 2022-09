SEC Announces TV Schedule for 2022-23 Men's Basketball Season; 18 Alabama Games

The Southeastern Conference unveiled the television networks and start times for its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, which include 18 Alabama games.

All games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and SEC Network) are also available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or via espn.com/watch. CBS Sports’ coverage will air on CBS and also be available to stream live on Paramount+, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.

Conference play tips off December 28, which for Alabama is a quick trip to Mississippi State, and runs through March 4.

Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing every year.

Ten SEC teams received postseason invitations last season, including six to the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has had 27 NCAA Tournament selections over the last four tournaments.

Date Game Television Time (ET)

Dec. 28 Tennessee at Ole Miss SECN 5:00 p.m.

Dec. 28 Florida at Auburn ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 28 Kentucky at Missouri SECN 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 28 Arkansas at LSU ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m.

Dec. 28 Alabama at Mississippi State SECN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 3 South Carolina at Vanderbilt SECN 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 3 Mississippi State at Tennessee ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 3 LSU at Kentucky ESPN 8:00 p.m.

Jan. 3 Ole Miss at Alabama SECN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 4 Auburn at Georgia SECN 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 Texas A&M at Florida ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 4 Missouri at Arkansas SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 Georgia at Florida SECN 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 7 Vanderbilt at Missouri CBS 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 7 Kentucky at Alabama ESPN 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 7 Ole Miss at Mississippi State CBS 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 7 Tennessee at South Carolina SECN 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 LSU at Texas A&M SECN 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 7 Arkansas at Auburn SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 South Carolina at Kentucky ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 10 Florida at LSU SECN 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 10 Vanderbilt at Tennessee SECN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 10 Auburn at Ole Miss ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 11 Mississippi State at Georgia SECN 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 Alabama at Arkansas ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 11 Missouri at Texas A&M SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 Georgia at Ole Miss SECN 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 Arkansas at Vanderbilt ESPN2/U 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 Missouri at Florida SECN 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 LSU at Alabama ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 Texas A&M at South Carolina SECN 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 Mississippi State at Auburn SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 Ole Miss at South Carolina SECN 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 17 Alabama at Vanderbilt SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 Georgia at Kentucky ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 18 Auburn at LSU ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 18 Florida at Texas A&M SECN 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 18 Arkansas at Missouri SECN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 21 Ole Miss at Arkansas ESPN2 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 21 Vanderbilt at Georgia SECN 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 21 Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 21 Auburn at South Carolina SECN 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 Tennessee at LSU ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 21 Alabama at Missouri SECN 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 21 Florida at Mississippi State SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 Missouri at Ole Miss SECN 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 24 LSU at Arkansas ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 24 Kentucky at Vanderbilt SECN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 25 South Carolina at Florida ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 25 Georgia at Tennessee SECN 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 25 Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 25 Mississippi State at Alabama SECN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 28 South Carolina at Georgia SECN 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 28 Vanderbilt at Texas A&M SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 Mississippi State at South Carolina SECN 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 31 Vanderbilt at Alabama SECN 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 Kentucky at Ole Miss ESPN/2 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 1 Tennessee at Florida ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 1 Georgia at Auburn SECN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 1 LSU at Missouri SECN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt SECN 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 Auburn at Tennessee ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 Arkansas at South Carolina SECN 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 Alabama at LSU ESPN/2/U 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 Missouri at Mississippi State SECN 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 Florida at Kentucky ESPN 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 Georgia at Texas A&M SECN 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Auburn at Texas A&M ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 7 Ole Miss at Georgia SECN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 7 Arkansas at Kentucky ESPN/2 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 7 South Carolina at Missouri SECN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 8 Tennessee at Vanderbilt SECN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 8 Florida at Alabama ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 8 LSU at Mississippi State SECN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 Kentucky at Georgia ESPN/2 12:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 South Carolina at Ole Miss SECN 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 Alabama at Auburn ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 Vanderbilt at Florida SECN 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 Mississippi State at Arkansas ESPN2/U 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 Missouri at Tennessee SECN 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 Texas A&M at LSU SECN 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 Vanderbilt at South Carolina SECN 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 Missouri at Auburn ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 14 LSU at Georgia SECN 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 Ole Miss at Florida SECN 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 Alabama at Tennessee ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 15 Kentucky at Mississippi State SECN 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 18 Tennessee at Kentucky CBS 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 18 South Carolina at LSU SECN 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 18 Florida at Arkansas ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 18 Mississippi State at Ole Miss SECN 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 Georgia at Alabama SECN 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 18 Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN2/U 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 18 Auburn at Vanderbilt SECN 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 21 Mississippi State at Missouri SECN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 21 Georgia at Arkansas SECN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 22 Kentucky at Florida ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 22 Vanderbilt at LSU SECN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 22 Alabama at South Carolina ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 22 Ole Miss at Auburn SECN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 Missouri at Georgia SECN 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 Arkansas at Alabama ESPN/2 2/4:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 Texas A&M at Mississippi State SECN 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 Auburn at Kentucky CBS 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2/U 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 South Carolina at Tennessee SECN 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 LSU at Ole Miss SECN 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 Florida at Georgia SECN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 Arkansas at Tennessee ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 South Carolina at Mississippi State SECN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 Texas A&M at Ole Miss ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m.

March 1 Auburn at Alabama ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

March 1 Vanderbilt at Kentucky SECN 7:00 p.m.

March 1 Missouri at LSU SECN 9:00 p.m.

March 4 Alabama at Texas A&M CBS 12:00 p.m.

March 4 Tennessee at Auburn ESPN/2 12/2/4:00 p.m.

March 4 Georgia at South Carolina SECN 1:00 p.m.

March 4 Kentucky at Arkansas CBS 2:00 p.m.

March 4 Ole Miss at Missouri SECN 3:30 p.m.

March 4 LSU at Florida SECN 6:00 p.m.

March 4 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt SECN 8:30 p.m