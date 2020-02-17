SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15

While going 1-1 in Week 15, Alabama basketball is trending upwards in this week's SEC Basketball Power Rankings thanks to the triumphant return of junior wing Herbert Jones.

While Jones still isn't back to 100 percent, having to wear a soft cast on his left wrist, he provided much-needed help on the defensive end of the court for the Crimson Tide. His return caused Alabama to almost upset Auburn on the road, as well as powered the team to a victory against LSU on Saturday.

With Jones back, albeit in a limited capacity, Alabama's stock skyrockets and will only get better in the coming weeks if Jones can fully recover. The Crimson Tide bump up to seventh place this week.

Auburn fell on the road against Missouri after struggling to put away Alabama at home. Bruce Pearl's Tigers fall from first into second place, replaced by Kentucky.

LSU also falls to third place after struggling against Missouri before falling on the road to the Crimson Tide.

It seems like Alabama is the common denominator when it comes to wreaking havoc at the top of the SEC.

Here's a look at the SEC power rankings heading into Week 16:

1. Kentucky (20-5, 10-2)

2. Auburn (22-3, 9-3 SEC)

3. LSU (18-7 overall, 9-3)

4. Florida (16-9, 8-4)

5. South Carolina (16-9, 8-4)

6. Mississippi State (16-9, 7-5)

7. Alabama (14-11, 6-6)

8. Tennessee (14-11, 6-6)

9. Texas A & M (12-12, 6-6)

10. Arkansas (16-9, 4-8)

11. Ole Miss (13-12, 4-8)

12. Missouri (12-13, 4-8)

13. Georgia (12-13, 2-10)

14. Vanderbilt (9-16, 1-11)

