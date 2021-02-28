SEC Champions: Alabama Basketball Clinches Regular-Season Title

The Crimson Tide clinched its first regular-season SEC title since 2002 with its 64-59 defeat of Mississippi State on Saturday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama basketball is officially back.

The Crimson Tide clinched its first regular-season SEC title since 2002 by defeating Mississippi State 64-59 on Saturday night. The win secures Alabama's place as a 1-seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide trailed the Bulldogs 8-5 in the opening minutes of the game, but a 15-1 run led by 10 points from sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly put Alabama up by 10 with 5:45 left in the first half. The Crimson Tide maintained the margin, closing out the first half up 34-21.

Quinerly had quite an impressive first half, recording 15 points in the first 20 minutes. While senior wing Herb Jones was silent in the points department, he wrangled in nine rebounds in the first half.

At the 10-minute mark of the second half, Alabama's 11-point margin was still intact. However, a 10-2 run by the Bulldogs put the Crimson Tide up by only 56-53 heading into the final media timeout. The score remained the same until with 40 seconds to go, junior forward James Rojas drained a huge three-pointer to put Alabama up by six.

After the crucial three, Mississippi State (13-12) began to send Alabama (19-6) to the free-throw line with fouls to attempt a comeback, but fell short.

The regular-season title is the eighth in Alabama program history. Combining the basketball's title with the Crimson Tide's football SEC championship, the win on Saturday night marked the first time since the Florida Gators in 2006-2007 that an SEC program won titles in both basketball and football in the same academic year.

Quinerly finished the game with the team-lead in points with 19 along with one rebound. Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford also impressed with 14 points and six rebounds of his own. While Jones only managed two points on the night, he played a huge part on the defensive end of the court with 14 total rebounds.

Alabama still has two regular-season games to go before the SEC Tournament, with the Crimson Tide hosting Auburn next Tuesday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN) before traveling to Georgia next Saturday (1 p.m. CT, CBS).

The 2021 SEC Tournament will take place on March 10-14 inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

