Another week of SEC football, another week of Alabama staying in the top spot.

A total of six teams of the SEC played games this weekend, with Georgia, Texas A & M, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt taking the week off.

The top four remains unchanged after the dust settled from the fifth week of play, as three of the top four teams were the aforementioned list.

The Crimson Tide demolished the Tennessee Volunteers 48-17 despite losing junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the season due to a severe injury to his right ankle that will require story. Alabama looks to keep on impressing next week against Mississippi State before entering their own bye week.

The biggest mover in this week's rankings is LSU, who crushed South Carolina 52-24. Coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers looked like the old LSU, smothering the Gamecocks and jumping from 12th to seventh in this week's rankings.

Auburn also moves from seventh to fifth after winning on yet another controversial play. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been far from quiet on the incident, which was a kickoff that seemed to hit the fingers off of Tigers running back Shaun Shivers. If bad calls had been called correctly, Auburn would be 1-4 instead of 3-2. But hey, all that matters is on paper the Tigers have a winning record.

Here is this week's SEC Football Power Rankings after five weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 5

1) Alabama (5-0)

2) Georgia (3-1)

3) Texas A & M (3-1)

4) Florida (2-1)

5) Auburn (3-2)

6) Arkansas (2-2)

7) LSU (2-2)

8) Kentucky (2-3)

9) Missouri (2-2)

10) Tennessee (2-3)

11) Mississippi State (1-3)

12) South Carolina (2-3)

13) Ole Miss (1-4)

14) Vanderbilt (0-3)

