SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

Joey Blackwell

Another week of SEC football, another week of Alabama staying in the top spot.

A total of six teams of the SEC played games this weekend, with Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt taking the week off.

The top four remains unchanged after the dust settled from the fifth week of play, as three of the top four teams were the aforementioned list.

The Crimson Tide demolished the Tennessee Volunteers 48-17 despite losing junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the season due to a severe injury to his right ankle that will require story. Alabama looks to keep on impressing next week against Mississippi State before entering their own bye week.

The biggest mover in this week's rankings is LSU, who crushed South Carolina 52-24. Coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers looked like the old LSU, smothering the Gamecocks and jumping from 12th to seventh in this week's rankings.

Auburn also moves from seventh to fifth after winning on yet another controversial play. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been far from quiet on the incident, which was a kickoff that seemed to hit the fingers off of Tigers running back Shaun Shivers. If bad calls had been called correctly, Auburn would be 1-4 instead of 3-2. But hey, all that matters is on paper the Tigers have a winning record.

Here is this week's SEC Football Power Rankings after five weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 5

1) Alabama (5-0)

2) Georgia (3-1)

3) Texas A&M (3-1)

4) Florida (2-1)

5) Auburn (3-2)

6) Arkansas (2-2)

7) LSU (2-2)

8) Kentucky (2-3)

9) Missouri (2-2)

10) Tennessee (2-3)

11) Mississippi State (1-3)

12) South Carolina (2-3)

13) Ole Miss (1-4)

14) Vanderbilt (0-3)

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaylen Waddle Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury on Opening Kickoff at Tennessee

The Crimson Tide wide receiver appears to have suffered an injury to his right ankle

Joey Blackwell

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee

The Crimson Tide is set to take on arch-rival Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium at 2:30 p.m (CT). Follow along on Bama Central for updates throughout

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Instant Analysis: Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

The Crimson Tide has now scored 35-plus points in 18-straight games, the most in NCAA history

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 7 Tracker: Bo Scarbrough, Jared Mayden Activated

One game clearly stands out on the Week 7 NFL schedule, with former Alabama teammates Derrick Henry and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the middle of Steelers at Titans

Kristi F. Patick

Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em: Alabama Players Celebrate 14th-Consecutive Victory Over Tennessee

The Crimson Tide continued the decades-old tradition after beating the Volunteers 48-17

Joey Blackwell

Notebook: Slade Bolden, John Metchie II Step Up in Jaylen Waddle's Absence

Moving forward, Alabama will call on younger receivers to step up in the absence of college football's most electric player

Tyler Martin

Jaylen Waddle Injury not just a Blow for Alabama, But All of College Football

Even though Alabama crushed rival Tennessee, again, the Crimson Tide took a big emotional blow with the loss of Jaylen Waddle

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Delivers Best Defensive Showing of Season at Tennessee According to Nick Saban

Malachi Moore's scoop-and-score pivotal in the Crimson Tide's best defensive outing of the year

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Defeats Tennessee 48-17, Extends Streak to 14-Straight

The Crimson Tide defeated the Volunteers in solid fashion, making it 14-consecutive seasons that Alabama has emerged victorious

Joey Blackwell