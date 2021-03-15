Alabama basketball proved over the weekend at the SEC tournament why it deserved to be in the top spot all along

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2020-2021 SEC tournament champions: Alabama basketball.



As if winning the regular-season conference title wasn't enough to keep them at the top of the power rankings, the Crimson Tide won the conference's ultimate trophy this past weekend in Nashville, downing Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU en route to the program's seventh SEC title.

The Crimson Tide finished its final game heading into March Madness with a 24-6 overall record and a 16-2 SEC regular-season record. That being said, this week's No. 2 team in the power rankings is starting to peak at just the right time.

Despite having lost to Alabama a total of three times this season, LSU is currently surging. The Tigers upset the No. 2 team in the conference in Arkansas in the tournament semifinal and gave the Crimson Tide arguably its toughest game of the season. While Alabama ultimately prevailed 80-79 in the final seconds, there's no arguing that LSU could potentially make a deep run into the NCAA tournament.

Arkansas falls to third in this week's power rankings. While this will certainly be the most-debated topic of the final rankings heading into the Big Dance, the Razorbacks simply couldn't keep up with LSU's offense. That being said, Arkansas is still a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and should prove themselves to be one of the favorites in the SEC to win it all.

Here are the final SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings after the conclusion of the conference tournament:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Post-SEC Tournament

1. Alabama (24-6 overall, 16-2 SEC)**

2. LSU (18-9, 11-6)

3. Arkansas (22-6, 13-4)

4. Tennessee (18-8, 10-7)

5. Florida (14-9, 9-7)

6. Ole Miss (16-11, 10-8)

7. Missouri (16-9, 8-8)

8. Mississippi State (15-14, 8-10)

9. Kentucky (9-16, 8-9)

10. Georgia (14-12, 7-11)

11. Auburn (13-14, 7-11)

12. South Carolina (6-15, 4-12)

13. Texas A&M (8-10, 2-8)

14. Vanderbilt (9-16, 3-13)

*denotes SEC regular-season title, SEC tournament championship

