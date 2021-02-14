All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

Alabama basketball picked up two wins last week, cementing it as the No. 1 team in this week's rankings
With just five games left in the regular season, No. 11 Alabama basketball is well on its way to finishing at the top of the SEC.

Last week, the Crimson Tide picked up two big wins, first by snapping its two-game road losing streak by taking care of business at South Carolina on Tuesday. On Saturday, Alabama followed it up with a 115-82 blasting of Georgia in Coleman Coliseum.

For the Crimson Tide, it is now just two wins away from locking up the SEC, which couldn't have come at a better time. With Juwan Gary and Jordan Bruner still out for the near future, clinching the division and allowing some players to rest could be just what the doctor ordered heading into the SEC Tournament in early March.

Alabama remains at the top of the power rankings, and if it keeps up the momentum it built last week, it might be there to stay.

While the Crimson Tide had a great week, the same could not be said for the No. 10 Missouri Tigers.

Missouri takes a fall from second to sixth after losing both of its games since defeating Alabama. The Ole Miss Rebels first took down the Tigers 80-59 in Oxford on Wednesday, then it was Arkansas defeating them in Columbia 86-81 on Saturday.

Tennessee and Arkansas moved up to second and third due to the Missouri collapse. That being said, there is still time for the Tigers to gain some ground.

Here is a look at the power rankings after 12 full weeks of college basketball:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

1. Alabama (17-5 overall, 12-1 SEC)

2. Tennessee (14-5, 7-5)

3. Arkansas (16-5, 8-4)

4. LSU (13-6, 8-4)

5. Florida (10-5, 6-4)

6. Missouri (13-5, 6-5)

7. Ole Miss (12-8, 7-6)

8. Mississippi State (11-11, 5-8)

9. Georgia (12-8, 5-8)

10. Kentucky (6-13, 5-7)

11. Auburn (11-11, 5-8)

12. South Carolina (5-9, 3-7)

13. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6)

14. Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8)

Follow along at Bama Central every Sunday throughout the season for updated power rankings.

