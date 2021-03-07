A look at where the teams of the SEC stand heading into the 2021 SEC Tournament

Alabama basketball might have clinched the program's first regular-season SEC title back since 2002, but it still has a lot to do before it can achieve its hopes to win its first SEC Tournament since 1991.

The Crimson Tide won its final two games of the season this past week, completing sweeps against Auburn and Georgia. Alabama trounced the Tigers in Coleman Coliseum 70-58, but had to overcome a 14-point deficit in the first half in Athens to beat the Bulldogs 89-79.

Alabama remains in first purely because they are the regular-season SEC champions. However, the hottest team in the SEC continues to bowl over its opponents.

While Alabama is the No. 1 seed in this week's SEC Tournament, Arkansas sits on the opposite side of the bracket in its well-deserved No. 2-seed spot. Since losing at the Crimson Tide 90-59 back on Jan. 16, the Razorbacks have won all 11 of its SEC games since — including its 81-66 bashing of Alabama on Feb. 24.

This past week saw the final two Arkansas SEC wins in a 101-73 victory at South Carolina and an 87-80 game versus Texas A&M. While Alabama might have won the conference title, it will be Arkansas that will be the hottest team entering the SEC Tournament.

Both Alabama and Arkansas will have first-round byes in the tournament, with the Crimson Tide playing the winner of Mississippi State/Kentucky and the Razorbacks taking on the victor between Missouri and Georgia.

Here is a look at the final SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings of the regular season:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15

1. Alabama (21-6 overall, 16-2 SEC)*

2. Arkansas (21-5, 13-4)

3. LSU (16-8, 11-6)

4. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7)

5. Florida (13-7, 9-6)

6. Kentucky (9-15, 8-9)

7. Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8)

8. Missouri (15-8, 8-8)

9. Mississippi State (14-13, 8-10)

10. Georgia (14-11, 7-11)

11. Auburn (13-14, 7-11)

12. South Carolina (6-14, 4-12)

13. Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8)

14. Vanderbilt (8-15, 3-13)

*denotes clinched SEC regular-season title

