SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Starts Voter Education and Participation Program

Tyler Martin

On Thursday morning, The Southeastern Conference announced its plans to implement a voter education plan and program for the athletes, coaches and staff of its 14 members institutions.  

"Voting is an important way to fulfill one's civic duty in America," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. "The SEC Voter Education and Participation Program focuses on creating an opportunity for our universities to help our student-athletes, coaches and staff understand and participate in the election process."

The formation of the SEC Voter Education and Participation Program is a direct result of conversations from athletes, athletic directors, school presidents and chancellors, and senior woman administrators and its goal is to get members engaged in the general election in November, and other state and local elections. 

"We’re started to kind of push players, we’re trying to get everyone to vote, as they should," University of Alabama tight end Miller Forristall said this week. "We’ll continue to work on that as we get closer to November, and kind of talk and see what we’re going to do about it. I’m sure at some point we’re going to talk about it. We’ve talked about a little. Maybe reach out and raise awareness, go from there. We’re by no means sure what we’re going to do. But we’ve talked about it a little bit."

Each SEC athletic department will provide educational sessions, resources and access to campus or community experts for student-athletes, coaches and staff, regardless of one's political preference.

The NCAA Division 1 Council is set to consider the first Tuesday after every year a day off from athletic activity. SEC officials are considering making that happen on November 3. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama A-Day Games Have Been More Than a Scrimmage, but a Crimson Tide Tradition

The Crimson Tide's annual A-Day game has always been popular, but especially during the Nick Saban era

J. Bank

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Says It's Still Too Early to See Personality of Team, But Likes What He's Seeing From Several Key Contributors in Fall Camp

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban addressed the media via Zoom Wednesday evening and you can tell he is liking what he is seeing from a number of players and positions

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL: 2020 Roster Cutdown Day Tracker

BamaCentral will keep up with the latest roster moves concerning former Alabama players as the NFL gets down to 53-man rosters

Christopher Walsh

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the best Alabama players of the Nick Saban era, No. 96-100

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Crimson Tide Players of the Nick Saban Era

BamaCentral will rank the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Defends Stance In Racial Injustice Rally

Alabama football coach Nick Saban says: I was really proud of everyone for the way they conducted themselves and how we did that"

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Practice Report: Crimson Tide Reaches Midway Point of Fall Camp

Depth and versatility could go a long way in determining Alabama's success this season

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Remarks on Player Opt-Outs

The Alabama football coach addressed the media via Zoom on Wednesday

Joey Blackwell

Miller Forristall Leads More Experienced Tight End Room for Alabama in 2020

The redshirt senior chatted with the media on Tuesday afternoon to offer insight into the Crimson Tide's tight end room and what fans can expect from the position in 2020

Tyler Martin

TylerMartin