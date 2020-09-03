SEC Starts Voter Education and Participation Program

On Thursday morning, The Southeastern Conference announced its plans to implement a voter education plan and program for the athletes, coaches and staff of its 14 members institutions.

"Voting is an important way to fulfill one's civic duty in America," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. "The SEC Voter Education and Participation Program focuses on creating an opportunity for our universities to help our student-athletes, coaches and staff understand and participate in the election process."

The formation of the SEC Voter Education and Participation Program is a direct result of conversations from athletes, athletic directors, school presidents and chancellors, and senior woman administrators and its goal is to get members engaged in the general election in November, and other state and local elections.

"We’re started to kind of push players, we’re trying to get everyone to vote, as they should," University of Alabama tight end Miller Forristall said this week. "We’ll continue to work on that as we get closer to November, and kind of talk and see what we’re going to do about it. I’m sure at some point we’re going to talk about it. We’ve talked about a little. Maybe reach out and raise awareness, go from there. We’re by no means sure what we’re going to do. But we’ve talked about it a little bit."

Each SEC athletic department will provide educational sessions, resources and access to campus or community experts for student-athletes, coaches and staff, regardless of one's political preference.

The NCAA Division 1 Council is set to consider the first Tuesday after every year a day off from athletic activity. SEC officials are considering making that happen on November 3.