Skip to main content

NCAA Tournament How To Watch: No. 1 Alabama Soccer vs UC Irvine

The Crimson Tide will take on the Anteaters in a third-round match Sunday afternoon
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After winning its second-round match of the NCAA Tournament, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on UC Irvine Anteaters in a Sunday afternoon match with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

UC Irvine advanced past a Brown team after the two battled it out in penalty kicks on Friday afternoon. Glo Hinojosa blocked the first two attempts from Brown to ultimately seal the deal for Irvine. 

Now the Anteaters, a defense-first team with strong counterattacks, will take on a well-rounded Alabama squad with multiple offensive weapons, led by goal-scorer Riley Mattingly Parker and the program's all-time assist leader in Felicia Knox.

Top-seeded Alabama advanced with a 2-1 victory over Portland. The deciding goal was a self-inflicted act by Portland, as the Pilots scored an own goal off an Alabama corner kick late in the second half.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. UC Irvine

When: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, November 20, 2022

Where: Alabama Soccer Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV: ESPN+

Last time out, Alabama: No. 1 seed Alabama soccer (21-2-1) advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 victory over the No. 8 seed Portland Pilots (12-5-4) Friday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Riley Mattingly Parker tallied UA's first goal, collecting a penalty kick that was saved by the Portland goalkeeper to put it back into the net. About 10 minutes later, Felicia Knox fired a corner kick into the box that was deflected into goal by a Pilot defender.

Alabama tripled the number of shots by Portland (18-6 Crimson Tide) including shots on goal (9-3).

See also:

A Win Is A Win For Alabama Soccer, Even If It Isn't Pretty

UC Irvine Wins in PKs

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

111822_WSO_StreicekAi_Portland_CTP9437
All Things Bama

Soccer Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 13 UC Irvine

By Mason Smith
Alabama running back Roydell Williams (5) runs for a first down as Austin Peay defensive back Demetries Ford (2) and Austin Peay defensive back Shamari Simmons (8) pursue him at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Stands in Polls After Crazy Weekend of College Football

By Katie Windham
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Hot Dog
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Hot Dog

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) jumps against Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Not Dead Yet For CFP: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

By Christopher Walsh
SI cover, Terry Davis, Nov. 20, 1972
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Katie Windham
Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden pleads for a call in the game with Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

What Coach Scotty Walden and Austin Peay Said After 34-0 Loss at Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban with arms cross in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay

By Christopher Walsh