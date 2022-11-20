NCAA Tournament How To Watch: No. 1 Alabama Soccer vs UC Irvine

After winning its second-round match of the NCAA Tournament, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on UC Irvine Anteaters in a Sunday afternoon match with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

UC Irvine advanced past a Brown team after the two battled it out in penalty kicks on Friday afternoon. Glo Hinojosa blocked the first two attempts from Brown to ultimately seal the deal for Irvine.

Now the Anteaters, a defense-first team with strong counterattacks, will take on a well-rounded Alabama squad with multiple offensive weapons, led by goal-scorer Riley Mattingly Parker and the program's all-time assist leader in Felicia Knox.

Top-seeded Alabama advanced with a 2-1 victory over Portland. The deciding goal was a self-inflicted act by Portland, as the Pilots scored an own goal off an Alabama corner kick late in the second half.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. UC Irvine

When: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, November 20, 2022

Where: Alabama Soccer Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPN+

Last time out, Alabama: No. 1 seed Alabama soccer (21-2-1) advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 victory over the No. 8 seed Portland Pilots (12-5-4) Friday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Riley Mattingly Parker tallied UA's first goal, collecting a penalty kick that was saved by the Portland goalkeeper to put it back into the net. About 10 minutes later, Felicia Knox fired a corner kick into the box that was deflected into goal by a Pilot defender.

Alabama tripled the number of shots by Portland (18-6 Crimson Tide) including shots on goal (9-3).

