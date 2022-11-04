Alabama Soccer Keeps Finding Ways to Win

It's not often that Wes Hart and the Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves trailing in a game, but that was the case early on in the SEC Tournament semifinal against Vanderbilt.

About 15 minutes in, the Crimson Tide were down 1-0 after Peyton Cutshall knocked a ball crossed into the box into the back of the net. It was a powerful first strike by the fifth-seeded Commodores, but Alabama wasn't the top seed of the Tournament without reason. In the times the Tide did face early adversity, it didn't take them long to return a response, which was delivered by Riley Mattingly Parker after heading in a goal after receiving the cross from Riley Tanner.

"This team continues to amaze me and impress me, and I'm so incredibly proud" Hart told BamaCentral after the game. "We've won so many games in so many different ways this year. What an incredible win tonight.

"Not the first time that we've come down from a goal. I love the response after Vanderbilt struck first. We didn't end the first half particularly well, but I thought the second half we came out flying. We were all over them the second half."

The second half was so much in Alabama's favor, that Vandy didn't even attempt a shot while Alabama had several close calls for taking the lead. The glass finally broke, however, when Gianna Paul drew a foul in the box, setting up Riley Mattingly Parker for the game-winning penalty kick.

Now the Tide make its first SEC Tournament title appearance since 1995, and after winning its first regular season conference title, Alabama is looking to do another first: win its first SEC Tournament title in program history.

"You enjoy it," Hart said about his initial message to the team. "We don't wanna go through the season and not appreciate what we're doing. We've done so many incredible things this, the amount of school records we've smashed this year, the amount of firsts we've accomplished.

"We certainly need to enjoy it, but like Riley said, we wanna make sure we're still hungry for more, and with this group, there's not a doubt in my mind we're gonna remain hungry."