Soccer Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama @ Auburn

Coach Wes Hart and the Alabama Crimson Tide have already secured the top overall seed in the SEC Tournament, but the team has to face its biggest rival in the season finale: the Auburn Tigers.

The third-ranked Crimson Tide have an overall record of 16-1-1, including perfect records both at home and it conference play, Only Florida and South Carolina have finished the regular season undefeated.

The Tigers have not missed the SEC Tournament in 21 seasons, but with a 2-5-2 conference record, the Tigers are on the outside looking in, and will need a victory to keep its hopes alive.

Keep refreshing for live updates throughout the game.

(Most recent at top)

Pregame: