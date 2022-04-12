Solid Mound Performances Boost No. 24 Alabama Baseball Past Belmont, 3-1

The Crimson Tide has now won nine of its last 10 games dating back to March 27.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Outstanding mound work was the story of the game for Alabama baseball on Tuesday afternoon as the No. 24 Crimson Tide took down the Belmont Bruins by a score of 3-1.

With the win, Alabama has now won seven games in a row and has nine victories out of its last 10 games.

"I thought everybody did a good job on the mound," Crimson Tide assistant coach Jason Jackson said. "We got a couple of big hits — I think Jim [Jarvis] and Zane [Denton] both drove in some runs — and it was enough to get us through the day."

Freshman right-handed pitcher Ben Hess got the start on the mound for Alabama. After four innings, Hess had given up just one hit and no runs to Belmont. Additionally, Hess walked two Bruins and struck out seven.

In the top of the fifth, fellow freshman righty Luke Holman stepped onto the rubber to replace Hess. Through one-and-two-thirds innings, Holman surrendered three hits but ultimately kept Belmont off of the scoreboard.

In the top of the sixth, senior reliever Hunter Hoopes replaced Holman with runners on second and third with two outs. Hoopes walked the first batter to load the bases, then forced a groundout to end the inning.

Hoopes remained in the game through the end of the seventh, where he was replaced by sophomore southpaw Hunter Furtado. Hoopes' final line included one hit, one walk and a strikeout.

After walking the first and third batters of the inning and a double steal put runners on second and third, Furtado surrendered what was the first and only run of the game for the Bruins — an RBI-groundout by Belmont first baseman Brodey Heaton.

Furtado was replaced by freshman right-hander Braylon Myers in the top of the ninth, who made quick work of the Bruins by retiring three of four batters faced.

In total, the Crimson Tide's five pitchers combined for six hits, one run, five walks and 11 strikeouts.

"I'm kind of just starting to settle in a little bit," Hess said after the game. "Every time I just try to get a little bit better, but everyone did a really good job today and we got some runs early, so it felt really comfortable.

"Just good to get the win as a team."

For the Alabama offense, scoring started for the Crimson Tide in the bottom of the third when shortstop Jim Jarvis singled up the middle, bringing home second baseman Bryce Eblin for the first run of the game. After Jarvis advanced to second due to a balk, third baseman Zane Denton singled to right center, bringing Jarvis home for Alabama's second run.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Crimson Tide added to its lead when Denton chipped a ball into shallow left-center that dropped in for a two-out single. Jarvis scored from third, and Alabama took a 3-0 lead.

Belmont's lone run in the top of the eighth was the final run of the game, with Alabama coasting in the ninth to the 3-1 victory.

Hess (1-1) picked up his first win of the season with his four innings and no runs allowed, while Myers (1) earned his first save for Alabama. For Belmont, starter Jordan Zuger (1-1) was saddled with the loss.

"It's just awesome to win," Hess said. "Winning is the best part about playing baseball."

With the win, Alabama improves to 22-12 on the season, while Belmont falls to 21-12 with the loss. Up next, the Crimson Tide will travel to Knoxville to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

