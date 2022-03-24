Strong Sixth Inning Powers Alabama Softball to 8-1 Win over UAB

Alabama was consistently getting players on base Wednesday night against UAB, but couldn't get that breakthrough hit. That is, until the sixth inning.

The Crimson Tide put up six runs in the sixth inning to give No. 3 Alabama the 8-1 win over the Blazers in front of a sold out crowd at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham.

UAB (17-10) jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and Alabama only led 2-1 through five. The sixth inning got started with a free pass on a hit by pitch to Megan Bloodworth, and that was the first domino in the offensive outburst.

A bases-loaded walk to Alabama's RBI-leader Ally Shipman brought in the first run of the inning to push the Crimson Tide lead to 3-1. Shipman is up to 32 RBIs on the season.

Another run scored on an error off the bat of Bailey Dowling. True freshman Aubrey Barnhart stepped up to the plate to pinch hit for Ashley Prange, and picked up her first hit in an Alabama uniform with an RBI single. Abby Doerr, who got the start behind the plate, got the final RBI hit to push the lead to 8-1.

Redshirt freshman Alex Salter got the start in the circle and gave up one earned run in three innings. Jaala Torrence picked up the win in relief with four no-hit, scoreless innings.

Alabama improved to 25-4 on the season and will continue the road trip with a weekend SEC series at South Carolina starting Friday at 5 p.m.