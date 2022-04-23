Skip to main content

Texas A&M Scores Five Unanswered Runs to Upset Alabama

Costly errors combined with timely hits from the Aggies led to Alabama's first loss to an unranked opponent this season.

For the first time this season, Alabama softball lost to an unranked opponent. 

Texas A&M scored five unanswered runs to take down the No. 2 Crimson Tide 6-4 at Davis Diamond Friday night. It was the first time this year the Aggies have won the opening game of an SEC series. 

Alabama brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but like every other inning outside of the third, could not bring across any runs.  

After the Aggies took the early lead on a solo home run for Makinzy Herzog, the Crimson Tide responded in the third inning with four runs. After Ashley Prange and Jenna Lord reached with singles, the inning was extended on an A&M error to load the bases. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kaylee Tow and Megan Bloodworth came through with RBI hits to give Alabama the 4-1 lead in the third.  However, the Crimson Tide defense quickly let A&M get back into the game in the bottom half of the inning. 

Two costly fielding errors from Prange and Tow allowed the Aggies to put two runs back on the board and cut into the lead 4-3. Texas A&M fully retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth with back to back two out hits from Trinity Cannon and Morgan Smith to put the Aggies up 6-4. 

Alabama had the best chance to respond in the next half inning after Tow led off with a walk, and Bloodworth cracked a single to centerfield that gave the Crimson Tide two runners in scoring position with no outs. However, the bottom three spots of the lineup could not bring them in, and Alabama's chances for a comeback fizzled out. The bottom third of Alabama's lineup went 0-9 on the night. 

Montana Fouts was not given a ton of help from her defense on the night, but for the sixth time in conference play this season, she gave up at least four earned runs. She did finish with 11 strikeouts.  

The Crimson Tide (38-7, 13-6 SEC) has not lost an SEC series since opening weekend and will look to get back in the series against the Aggies (25-17, 4-12 SEC) Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.35.14 PM
Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.34.45 PM

Charlie Nikitas
All Things Bama

Alabama Concludes Play at the SEC Men’s Golf Championships

By University of Alabama sports information3 hours ago
Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Texas A&M

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) drives along the baseline against LSU center Efton Reid (15) in Coleman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Alabama.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is Alabama Basketball's Extensive Roster Turnover Good or Bad?

By Clay Miller6 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Crimson Tide Cornerback Josh Jobe

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24.
All Things Bama

Alabama Lands Louisville WR Tyler Harrell out of Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Britton Johnson vs Missouri
All Things Bama

Alabama Walk-On G Britton Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell9 hours ago
Will Anderson, 2022 A-Day
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Heads 'Special' Front Seven Developing for Alabama Football

By Katie Windham13 hours ago